Visitors bureau's new mobile app to help folks know what's going on

Katy McNeil has heard time and time again that there’s not much to do in Columbus and Platte County, but she hopes a new app will change that misconception.

The Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is launching a phone app later this month in which residents and visitors alike can learn about different local and nearby businesses, as well as activities that are going on in town.

“There’s so much to do (here),” said McNeil, the visitors' bureau director. “You just have to want to do it and know where to look for it.”

The app, which is currently in the testing phase, will utilize the "Something Good" brand.

The "Something Good" motto was created by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce in 2017 as a way to show off the city’s many amenities.

The app will not only include information about the area’s businesses but also where to find various parks, both in town and in the county. Additionally, the phone application will provide links to housing properties and events going on nearby.

“The goal of the app is to have accessibility to information related to Columbus and Platte County,” McNeil said. “… The vision is to be a one-stop-shop for information about events and where to eat and shop and stay.”