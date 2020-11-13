Visual impairment nonprofit extends outreach to Platte County

Those living in Platte County and the surrounding area who are visually impaired have another resource to turn to when struggling with their disability.
Previously only offered in-person, Omaha-based nonprofit Outlook Enrichment is now offering its services remotely. The organization offers technology training, recreational activities and peer support to visually impaired people, said Outlook Executive Director Donna Aman.
“One in four of us, today, are at risk of severe vision loss and that’s driven by the explosion of diabetes in society, which happens to be the No. 1 cause of vision loss in people of working age. In Nebraska, for statewide, 35,000 individuals are living with severe vision loss and in (the Columbus) area, I believe, there are a little bit over 600,” Aman said.
Services Outlook offer include remote technology training in which people who have had vision loss can receive help with making their technology more accessible. For instance, smartphones and the majority of computers have voiceover assistance in which the screen’s display is read out loud to the user. The function is controlled using certain keystrokes.
“Just like you or I would use Control/C and Control/V for cut and paste, there’s a billion more of those keystrokes used like that in general but also used for software for people who are visually impaired by fivefold,” Aman said.
Outlook’s goal is to increase independence for visually-impaired folks, Aman noted.
“It gives them an opportunity to be really independent and try new things and challenge their own perceptions of what their capabilities are,” Aman said.
There are educational classes, such as kitchen management, and recreational activities, including trivia nights and audiobook clubs, said Paulette Monethi, programs manager at Outlook Enrichment.
Although they had already been considering remote services, the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to move faster. Remote services started being offered to Platte County residents in April with recreational and support programs available in May; Outlook’s expanded outreach is now being announced as officials start to branch out across Nebraska.
But, Monethi noted that Outlook has started serving the visually-impaired in other states as well, with someone from North Carolina recently joining a peer support group.
“We had one person from Georgia recently for adaptive technology, and we’ve had people from Minnesota, Illinois (and) other states,” Monethi said.
Connecting people who have recently lost their vision to others who have accepted and dealt with the trauma is especially important during this time, she added.
“Isolation has always been an issue for folks who are blind or visually impaired, COVID has only compounded that more when you’re afraid to leave your house or relying on a taxi driver, a Lyft driver, Uber driver; you don’t know where that vehicle has been,” Monethi said.
Vision loss is more widespread than most people think, Aman noted, and some don’t consider themselves “blind” or suffering from vision impairment.
“It’s actually a whole lot more prevalent than people think of,” Aman said. “If you’re in a room of people and ask ‘do you know anyone with diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, cataracts, macular degeneration or retinitis pigmentosa?’, it never fails -- I get several hands raised. We just don’t think of it as blindness but blindness has a very wide range of degrees. So someone who has lost an eye has technically some blindness.”
More information on the organization can be found at outlooken.org.
