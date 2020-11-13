Visual impairment nonprofit extends outreach to Platte County

Those living in Platte County and the surrounding area who are visually impaired have another resource to turn to when struggling with their disability.

Previously only offered in-person, Omaha-based nonprofit Outlook Enrichment is now offering its services remotely. The organization offers technology training, recreational activities and peer support to visually impaired people, said Outlook Executive Director Donna Aman.

“One in four of us, today, are at risk of severe vision loss and that’s driven by the explosion of diabetes in society, which happens to be the No. 1 cause of vision loss in people of working age. In Nebraska, for statewide, 35,000 individuals are living with severe vision loss and in (the Columbus) area, I believe, there are a little bit over 600,” Aman said.

Services Outlook offer include remote technology training in which people who have had vision loss can receive help with making their technology more accessible. For instance, smartphones and the majority of computers have voiceover assistance in which the screen’s display is read out loud to the user. The function is controlled using certain keystrokes.