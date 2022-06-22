Voicehouse in the house: Local group to perform at LawnChairs on the Square this week

Seven years ago, shortly following his retirement from a 26-year career as vocal music director at Columbus High School, Fred Ritter had an idea: a family a cappella ensemble.

"I got to thinking that I should buy a sound system. We have three of our five children in town, so we formed this quartet," Fred said.

Thursday, that idea, VoiceHouse will perform at LawnChairs on The Square at 7 p.m. in Frankfort Square.

Fred noted that VoiceHouse was originally a quartet comprised of Fred, his son Jacob, daughter Celeste Ditter and daughter-in-law Brianna Rerucha.

The group is now a quintet as Jacob's wife, Kirsten, joined the group approximately a year ago.

"She sings in about half of our songs, so it's a quartet sometimes and a quintet other times," Fred said.

Family is important to Fred and his wife Becky, who are currently expecting their 10th grandchild. He joked that their many grandkids have become a litter.

"Sometimes I watch them so I guess that makes me the Ritter-Ditter litter sitter," Fred said.

Fred said the group is unique in that every member is a music educator in some capacity. Jacob, the current choir director at Columbus High School, said that unique feature brings expertise with it.

"The members aren’t just talented, we depend on every member to be accurate for the most part and being thoughtful in musicianship allows for a tight precise acapella group," Jacob said.

Jacob's wife, Kirsten, said the educator experience and performer experience for vocal harmonies require different approaches.

"Being teachers but also musicians, being part of vocal harmony is another outlet and way to give back and sing together as a community," Kirsten said.

Fred added that in addition to their music education experience, all the members have participated in vocal harmony outside of the group. Fred's son Alex is also a part of the group, though his involvement is on the sound end of things rather than singing.

Fred described the group's style as pop a cappella, in the same style as "Pentatonix" and "Pitch Perfect," though they do some numbers in other styles too

"We do some things that were scored by Deke Sharon, a very popular pop a cappella arranger who did the scores for 'Pitch Perfect,' and we have another arrangement that was done by Becky's nice, Amanda Dills," Fred said.

Fred said vocal music runs in the family outside of the group as well. His father was in a gospel quartet, Becky's family performs around Battle Creek and his son David, who lives in Florida, is a worship pastor.

"They are all involved in music big time and that made it really unique in how it all fell together. It allows us to have fun and make music and do what we love. The Lord's blessed us with this," Fred said.

Jacob said, as a Columbus resident, he's thrilled to participate in LawnChairs because of the way the summer series is so deeply ingrained into the community.

"For me, growing up in Columbus, LawnChairs has been a mainstay for decades and to be a part of that is something I think we can take great pride in," Jacob said.

