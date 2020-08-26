Volunteers backbone of CCC-C's adult education program

“We can’t have a classroom assistant right now because we do social distancing in the classrooms so we have fairly small classrooms and the students have to space out. That’s one we haven’t been able to get back running again,” McKinney said. “Everything else, if a person feels comfortable working an event, then that’s what we’re doing.”

The pandemic has also led to some volunteers tutoring virtually.

“We didn’t actually ever have that before, so that’s something coming out of COVID-19 that I see as a positive, as a direction or another avenue of reaching students,” McKinney said.

Those wanting to volunteer with tutoring and/or instructing students must have a high school diploma or GED, she noted. Otherwise, completion of an application and orientation process is all that is needed.

“I feel like this is a life-changing program. The volunteers that I have worked with that have worked with students, they just love it because they can see how their time… is invested,” McKinney said. “I have a volunteer who has been working with a GED student, he just got his GED, and she got so excited.