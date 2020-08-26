Volunteers backbone of CCC-C's adult education program

Obtaining an education can be challenging, especially to those who may not adjust well to a classroom setting, have language barriers or just need some tutoring to help grasp a certain concept.
But at Central Community College-Columbus, dedicated volunteers in the adult education program ensure students’ success.
“Last (school) year, we averaged… 42 volunteers each month,” said Melanie McKinney, adult education volunteer coordinator at CCC-C.
A press release from the college states that a total of 97 individuals served as volunteers for CCC in general, which amounted to 3,029.75 hours of time given to the adult education program with 1,647 people being assisted. Also during the last school year, 43 people earned their high school diplomas.
Columbus volunteers logged 691.75 hours helping others achieve their educational goals.
“The volunteers who come into our program support that process in different ways,” McKinney said. “Most of our volunteers are either special events volunteers or they are personal tutors. They also volunteer to do other things, such as office work. We have a few classroom assistants who work in the classroom with the teacher.”
Others lend a hand by being a reader for a student who needs a test read out loud to them for special accommodation reasons.
CoLynn Paprocki has been a volunteer for the adult education program at CCC-C for a couple of years. She typically assists with special events, such as book fairs or talking with groups of students about additional educational opportunities offered at the college.
“It gives people an opportunity to improve their lifestyles, feel more comfortable in their environments in their English skills,” Paprocki said. “Many of them are looking to advance their education so it opens some doors education-wise.
“I think anyone who volunteers there really cares about the purpose of the organization and wants to see people achieve and advance their opportunities.”
Basic adult education is offered with the program, including GED and ESL (English as a Second Language) classes and informative instruction on those who are seeking citizenship.
“Teachers and staff can’t meet all of the needs of the students, just because they’re limited also. We work with students and we try to reach students… they work all different shifts so we’re trying to meet people from morning to night,” McKinney said. “They can’t meet all those needs so the volunteers come in. It also allows us to give a more personal touch to what we do here.”
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on the program as some volunteers don’t feel comfortable about the potential spread of the virus.
“We can’t have a classroom assistant right now because we do social distancing in the classrooms so we have fairly small classrooms and the students have to space out. That’s one we haven’t been able to get back running again,” McKinney said. “Everything else, if a person feels comfortable working an event, then that’s what we’re doing.”
The pandemic has also led to some volunteers tutoring virtually.
“We didn’t actually ever have that before, so that’s something coming out of COVID-19 that I see as a positive, as a direction or another avenue of reaching students,” McKinney said.
Those wanting to volunteer with tutoring and/or instructing students must have a high school diploma or GED, she noted. Otherwise, completion of an application and orientation process is all that is needed.
“I feel like this is a life-changing program. The volunteers that I have worked with that have worked with students, they just love it because they can see how their time… is invested,” McKinney said. “I have a volunteer who has been working with a GED student, he just got his GED, and she got so excited.
“What you’re doing is life-changing, not just for that student but for their family and the community. It has a ripple effect throughout the community. It’s extremely rewarding and you see the effects of what you’re doing.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
