Volunteers credited for successful Community Thanksgiving Banquet

McDuffee’s goal had been to serve at least 700 meals but she said she still believes the banquet went well. At one point, they ran out of some of the vegetables, but that was quickly resolved with a trip to the grocery store.

“It was very smooth – not without a wrinkle or two, but very smooth,” Longacre said.

Longacre brought up what he referred to as a ‘COVID word’ – pivot.

“When we had to pivot, we did and we had the volunteers to pivot with us. One of the cool things about this volunteer crew is, you could kind of tell they were looking for where was the need and they would go plug themselves into it,” Longacre said, adding that organizers didn’t need to do much directing. “The volunteers just saw ‘this is what needs to be done, I’ll go pitch in here.’ It just kept moving and going forward.

“I never felt like we got stuck in the mud.”

The meal included typical Thanksgiving food – turkey, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes and gravy, a dinner roll and pumpkin pie. All food items were donated from community members and businesses.

According to McDuffee, it was important to still hold the Thanksgiving Community Banquet as a way to let those receiving meals know that somebody cares for them.