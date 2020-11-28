Volunteers credited for successful Community Thanksgiving Banquet

Held at St. Luke's United Church of Christ, this year’s banquet was drive-through or delivery instead of the usual sit-down meal due to COVID-19.
Although the number of meals handed out this year was the same as last year – 675 – Regina McDuffee, co-chair of the banquet committee, said they saw an increase in meal deliveries. Last year, 145 meals were delivered. On Thursday, that number went up to 287.
“We had more than enough driver volunteers. We took some of the routes and split them in half so we could create another delivery team that way people weren’t out on the road for any great length of time,” Randy Longacre, banquet committee member said. “One of the things that made it go well was we had done pretty good pre-planning and having things in place so when drivers pulled up, they had their list, they knew where they were going, they had boxes available (and) phone numbers…”
McDuffee noted that the volunteers assisting with the drive-through helped ensure things went smoothly.
“We had a great crew outside in the drive-through lane, on the east side of the church at St. Luke’s. The crew just directed them and got in line and there never really was a backup,” McDuffee said. “At 11 o’clock, there was a little bit of a clog, because we were just starting, but we were ready. We had meals prepared to bring right out to them.”
McDuffee’s goal had been to serve at least 700 meals but she said she still believes the banquet went well. At one point, they ran out of some of the vegetables, but that was quickly resolved with a trip to the grocery store.
“It was very smooth – not without a wrinkle or two, but very smooth,” Longacre said.
Longacre brought up what he referred to as a ‘COVID word’ – pivot.
“When we had to pivot, we did and we had the volunteers to pivot with us. One of the cool things about this volunteer crew is, you could kind of tell they were looking for where was the need and they would go plug themselves into it,” Longacre said, adding that organizers didn’t need to do much directing. “The volunteers just saw ‘this is what needs to be done, I’ll go pitch in here.’ It just kept moving and going forward.
“I never felt like we got stuck in the mud.”
The meal included typical Thanksgiving food – turkey, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes and gravy, a dinner roll and pumpkin pie. All food items were donated from community members and businesses.
According to McDuffee, it was important to still hold the Thanksgiving Community Banquet as a way to let those receiving meals know that somebody cares for them.
“I think they need to know that they’re cared for, and they appreciate that someone would turn their attention to them and care for them through a good meal,” Longacre said.
