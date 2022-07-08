Volunteers needed around Columbus

From making connections with area youth to helping nonprofits reach their missions, there are plenty of volunteer opportunities available in Columbus to make a difference in someone’s life.

The CASA Connection of Platte and Colfax Counties is always in need of volunteers but especially needs helpers in Colfax County.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is a nonprofit that provides a volunteer advocate to ensure that each child who experiences neglect or abuse can be safe and have a permanent home.

“They spend time with the children at least once a month,” said Lisa Rosendahl, an outreach coordinator with CASA. “They attend meetings with the professionals on the team. They attend court hearings if possible. And they get to know the children and the families.”

The current caseload is being met, said Rosendahl, but more cases are starting to come in so it would be good to get more volunteers to lend a hand.

“We need adults at least 21-years-old and over and who can pass a background check and are willing to train with us. We provide all the training for free and it's easy,” said Rosendahl, noting they schedule training around volunteers’ schedules.

To find out more about volunteering at CASA, call 402-563-4944.

Rosendahl noted the satisfaction one can get from volunteering.

“I always tell people volunteering with CASA can be emotionally tough sometimes, but it is the most emotionally satisfying because our volunteers really do make a major difference in the lives of these kids that they work with,” she said.

But, she added, it can also be fun.

“We're hanging out with children sometimes, whether that means just sitting there and playing video games with them and talking or making slime or doing craft projects with them,” Rosendahl said. “The kids really look forward to seeing their volunteers, and they get very attached to their volunteers.”

Columbus Community Hospital is looking for both adult and teenage volunteers.

Many volunteers the hospital had pre-COVID did not return following the pandemic. In March 2020, volunteer shifts were suspended due to safety concerns. Some volunteers were allowed back later that year but most remained furloughed. All volunteer shifts reopened in July 2021.

According to a press release from CCH, volunteers “serve as an extension of the health care team and focus on various fundraisers for medical equipment and programs.”

"Volunteers often acknowledge they feel younger because they stay active, which helps to improve physical health and mental health, and is also a way for people to build and maintain friendships," CCH Director of Volunteer and Guest Services Angie Ramaekers.

Those interested in volunteering at CCH must make a minimum one-year commitment, have a friendly attitude, provide references and complete an application, background check, orientation and annual training. Teen volunteers must be between 14- to 18-years-old and be a current high school student.

"Students can do career exploration through volunteer service," said Ramaekers. "VolunTEENs also have an opportunity to build relationships with health care professionals, which may benefit them with employment references or even paid work opportunities down the road."

Once accepted into the volunteer program, that person is assigned to an area or task that fits their talents, interests and needs. To learn more or become a volunteer, visit columbushosp.org or call volunteer services at 402-562-4791.

At the Center for Survivors, there are both individual and group volunteer opportunities available.

According to Center for Survivors Volunteer Coordinator Denise Kollath, people can man the nonprofit’s front desk or lend a hand with programs such as the children’s group.

“We always welcome people if they want to come in and find out a little more,” Kollath added.

School groups and youth groups are also always welcome, especially during the fall time.

“Sometimes we need some work outside, like sweeping our parking lot and pulling weeds. Sometimes just to come in to help clean our front area in our building,” Kollath said. “It's really great to have the groups come in, too.”

Individual volunteers must fill out an application and complete a background check. For groups, that’s not necessary as they most likely will not be working directly with clients, Kollath added.

The Center for Survivors can be reached at 402-564-2155. Those interested in volunteering can call for more information.

Kollath noted that volunteers know they are helping the nonprofit reach its goal of helping clients.

“It's that feeling of community, of everybody working together and helping people in need,” Kollath said. “We appreciate every single volunteer that walks through that door, that comes in to help us reach our goals for our clients. We can't do what we do without community support.”