Members of the Columbus community will be helping to pack a whopping 80,000 boxes of meals for food-insecure children in Haiti next weekend and volunteers are needed for the event.

Now in its second year, the Columbus Community Haiti Project started when 1C’s pastor, Jim Thelen, saw firsthand what children in Haiti were experiencing when it came to not having enough to eat.

“We have food insecurity here in the United States, but it's nothing like Haiti,” said Lonnie Anderson, an organizer of the project. “We have access to supplies here where they don't. …Our minister has been there … when he was there, he’s seen the need.”

Tim Oberdieck, who was then a director of Christian education intern, headed efforts to help the kids in need.

Through a partnership with Mission of Hope, 1C held a two night Fellowship Fundraiser Feast in 2022 with more than $18,000 being raised and 60,000 boxes packed with meals and shipped to Haiti. The money raised goes towards the needed supplies and food. The meals are simple and include rice, protein and dried vegetables.

“When (the) pastor challenged him for an event – that's what it was, to feed the children in Haiti – he just took it and hit the ground running and went real well,” Anderson said.

This year, 20,000 additional boxes will be packed and Kris Wagner, another project organizer, noted that the majority of organizations that put together 80,000 boxes are located in large metropolitan areas such as Dallas, Fort Worth or Minneapolis – not Columbus, Nebraska.

“Each meal that's packed, (Mission of Hope) shared with us that we're feeding their bodies nourishment so they can learn, so they can grow,” Wagner said. “But with each meal they know and can feel God's love because someone somewhere loves them so much that they're feeding them.”

The feast fundraiser was held again in January. Anderson said they served about 180 people this year, as opposed to the 150 last year. Although they did not serve as many people as they wished, he added, they have met their goal of raising $24,000.

So far, Wagner said, 160 people are signed up for March 4 packing event, which takes place at 1C. The packing itself starts at 10 a.m. and lasts a couple of hours.

Those wearing green T-shirts, she said, are the lead volunteers who must arrive at 8 a.m. that day for training. Regular volunteers should report at 9:30 a.m.

However, many helpers are still needed – about 60 to 80 people.

“They tell us at Mission of Hope that for 80,000 meals we need between 240 people and 280 people, and we are almost there,” Wagner said. “Last year, God completely blew us away by having people come that weren't even registered. We actually had extra people. Even if we have extra people, we will put them to work.”

Wagner said they are also challenging people who sign up to also sponsor a box if they are able.

The sponsorship of one box costs $65. Broken down, each bag packed contains six meals, which costs $1.80. One box contains 216 meals, or 36 bags.

“We've got a few boxes to sell, but we'll be there by next weekend,” Anderson added.

People can sign up to volunteer at bit.ly/3EubXbp or if they are having trouble using the website, they can call Keri at 1C at 402-835-5511 for help registering.

Once packing is complete, the boxes are covered with saran wrap and placed on pallets. The boxes are then transported to Mission of Hope’s ship to be delivered to Haiti.

Wagner noted Mission of Hope has a large warehouse in Haiti where the boxes of food are stored. Due to the political climate and other issues in Haiti, the meals must be prepackaged with Mission of Hope’s label on it or it would be stolen instead of going to the children who need it the most, she added.

It’s been a goal of organizers to see more community involvement for the Haiti project, which Wagner said has been seen.

A Hispanic church rents space at 1C to hold its services, Wagner said, and an individual there heard about the Haiti project and reached out to them about it.

“Last Sunday from 1 to 4 she made and sold pupusas and all the proceeds came for Haiti,” Wagner said. “It was really cool to see another church getting involved or another organization.”

Additionally the Columbus Fire Department is challenging the Columbus Police Department to pack.

“The firefighters have donated a table and they're going to come and work their table for the event,” Anderson said. “That's really what we would like to see – the community get more involved.”

Although the event is hosted by 1C, Anderson added, it’s truly a community event. If an organization or another church would like to host the event at its facility, 1C will work alongside them with Mission of Hope to make it happen, he said.

Volunteering helps build team bonding and allows the helpers to do something for someone else, Wagner said.

“There's a little girl in our church named Ellie and she got up on stage a couple of months ago,” Wagner said. “She shared her experience with packing... She told her parents when they left last year, ‘We're doing that again next year and every year.’ So how can we not say that we're going to pack?”

Anderson added it’s also sharing God’s love with others.

“It's one of those things, when you see hungry people, especially children, how do you tell them ‘No’? … If you had a brother and sister that were hungry, would you not help them? They are our brothers and sisters,” he said.

The dates for the 2024 Columbus Community Haiti Project are already set. Wagner noted the feast fundraiser will be held in Feb. 9 and 10 of that year and will have a Valentine’s Day theme while the packing event will be April 6, 2024.

The goal for 2024, Anderson said, is to serve 250 people between those two nights.

“Our prayer for next year too is for other organizations, whether it'd be a church or a workplace, to come alongside and help fundraise,” Wagner said. “That's the toughest part … then the fun day is packing.”

Anderson thanked the businesses that donated food for the Fellowship Fundraiser Feast this year – Cargill, Hy-Vee, Super Saver, Pizza Ranch and CSS Farms. He also gave thanks to those who supported the project through monetary gifts and the people volunteering their time at the packing event.

“Whenever there's a need in the community, Columbus comes through,” Anderson said.