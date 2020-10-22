Volunteers needed for upcoming duck race

The Columbus Area United Way’s annual campaign is still underway with about 60% of funds raised in its total goal of $840,000.

The Pacesetter portion of the campaign began in August, which raised approximately $503,000, said Hope Freshour, executive director of the Columbus Area United Way.

The general campaign for the public is now underway. This includes an annual duck race in which community members purchase tickets which are then assigned to a rubber duck. On the day of the race, the ducks are placed into a large pool and are chosen at random for prizes.

Volunteers are also needed for this year's race, Freshour said. This includes placing stickers on the bottom of the ducks.

Freshour noted that it would be a good opportunity for students to clock in community service hours that may be required from service clubs, confirmation or schools.

“We’ll still maintain social distancing and all the COVID requirements. It does allow, if they have a friend or something, they can just come for an hour or so,” she said. “It’s a simple task that they’d be able to still (enjoy) fellowship but also serve the community by getting our ducks ready for the duck pluck as well.”