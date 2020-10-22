Volunteers needed for upcoming duck race

The Columbus Area United Way’s annual campaign is still underway with about 60% of funds raised in its total goal of $840,000.
The Pacesetter portion of the campaign began in August, which raised approximately $503,000, said Hope Freshour, executive director of the Columbus Area United Way.
The general campaign for the public is now underway. This includes an annual duck race in which community members purchase tickets which are then assigned to a rubber duck. On the day of the race, the ducks are placed into a large pool and are chosen at random for prizes.
Volunteers are also needed for this year's race, Freshour said. This includes placing stickers on the bottom of the ducks.
Freshour noted that it would be a good opportunity for students to clock in community service hours that may be required from service clubs, confirmation or schools.
“We’ll still maintain social distancing and all the COVID requirements. It does allow, if they have a friend or something, they can just come for an hour or so,” she said. “It’s a simple task that they’d be able to still (enjoy) fellowship but also serve the community by getting our ducks ready for the duck pluck as well.”
The duck race, typically held in September at the Pawnee Plunge, is now being held Dec. 11 at the Columbus YMCA.
“In (past years), we would have been done with the duck race – it’s always right before the campaign and we would lead into our campaign season. With COVID, we pushed everything back,” Freshour said.
Duck tickets can be purchased at any bank teller in Columbus, as well as the United Way office, and the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.
“… The timing of the duck race has changed, but I think it’s going to be awesome because we’ll be able to give our big prizes away right before Christmas,” said Cammy Otten, co-chairwoman of the duck race.
Prizes include a dream vacation, groceries for a year, utilities for a year, a technology package, guest and food package, a snowblower, a diamond necklace, furniture gift card, a boxed-in grill and Yeti cooler. Also, there will be “13 lucky ducks,” who will each win $100 in Columbus Bucks. Columbus Bucks can be used like cash at any participating Chamber of Commerce business.
The top prize, though, is $10,000 in cash.
“Last year, we hit 18,000 duck tickets sold so our goal is to surpass that and to have an excess of 18,000 tickets sold to do our part of the United Way campaign,” Otten said.
Ducks on the Square will be held in conjunction with the downtown Tree Lighting event on Nov. 19. From 5 to 7 p.m., visitors can purchase duck tickets at Cork & Barrel, the Friedhof building and The Oasis.
This is the first year Freshour is leading the campaign as the United Way’s executive director. She wasn’t sure what to expect but, she noted, the COVID-19 pandemic definitely threw her for a loop.
“I’m definitely optimistic and hoping that we’re going to reach our goal of raising the same amount as last year so we can stay stable and stay secure to provide those necessary resources to our community…” she said.
Those who want to give can also text CAUW to 313131.
Both Freshour and Otten noted the importance of donating to the Columbus Area United Way as one in every six people in the community benefits in one form or another from the organization’s 19 partner agencies.
“We live in a very giving community; this is a time now more than ever that we really need people to give what they can. Even a one-time contribution is really going to make a difference and is going to be needed and valued,” Freshour said.
