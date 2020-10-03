Walk for suicide awareness set later this month

Makovicka and co-chairwoman Emily Pierceall-Mach have brought 14 different area organizations on board to sponsor the event, including Associated Staffing Inc., Behavioral Health Specialists Inc., Central Community College, FNBO, Pinnacle Bank, Anytime Fitness, Walmart, Good Life Counseling & Support, Ultra Graphics and the Columbus Community Hospital.

Some of the organizations are supporting the cause with cash donations. Others, Makovicka said, are providing supplies like hand sanitizer or support for the event.

For example, she noted, KLIR is helping support the event with radio spots, Columbus-based VoiceHouse DJ & Sound will be providing music and Shortie’s Sublime Shots will be photographing the event.

Thanks to COVID-19, this month's event will look a little different from the one that took place in 2019.

Makovicka said plans for the in-person event have been approved by the East-Central District Health Department and organizers are following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But people don't need to attend in-person to participate, Makovicka said, because there are plans to livestream the event.