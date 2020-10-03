Walk for suicide awareness set later this month

The Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide awareness and prevention will return to Columbus this year, despite COVID-19.
The walk is set to take place at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium, 665 Stadium Road, on Oct. 17. Event co-chairwoman Cynthia Makovicka said the goal is to raise funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), a national organization with statewide chapters.
The money that is raised will be used to support education and advocacy efforts, loss support groups and research into suicide prevention, Makovicka said.
She said this year’s walk is the second to be held in Columbus. Last October, she added, 364 people participated online or in-person.
“The day of, we had about 320 people attend,” Makovicka said. “Online, we had a registration drive. People can go to our website – afsp.org/columbusne – and register to walk as an individual or a team. We fundraise so people can share that link on their social media.”
Last year, Columbus raised almost $16,000.
“This year our goal is to raise $20,000. We’re trying to step it up a little bit,” Makovicka said.
Attendees who raise $150 will receive a walk T-shirt with the logos of the event’s sponsors on the back.
Makovicka and co-chairwoman Emily Pierceall-Mach have brought 14 different area organizations on board to sponsor the event, including Associated Staffing Inc., Behavioral Health Specialists Inc., Central Community College, FNBO, Pinnacle Bank, Anytime Fitness, Walmart, Good Life Counseling & Support, Ultra Graphics and the Columbus Community Hospital.
Some of the organizations are supporting the cause with cash donations. Others, Makovicka said, are providing supplies like hand sanitizer or support for the event.
For example, she noted, KLIR is helping support the event with radio spots, Columbus-based VoiceHouse DJ & Sound will be providing music and Shortie’s Sublime Shots will be photographing the event.
Thanks to COVID-19, this month's event will look a little different from the one that took place in 2019.
Makovicka said plans for the in-person event have been approved by the East-Central District Health Department and organizers are following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But people don't need to attend in-person to participate, Makovicka said, because there are plans to livestream the event.
Registration is free, and those interested can sign up online or at the event. Check-in and registration will open at 1 p.m., with the walk itself to last from 2 to 4 p.m.
Amy Reed, a chairwoman of the AFSP Nebraska Chapter, said half of the money that is raised will be used in the state and the other half will be used by the national AFSP organization. The money that stays in Nebraska will support programming, events and resources. At the national level, the funds go to research.
“Every single penny that we raise, it counts. It truly does matter,” Reed said.
People who are experiencing suicidal thoughts can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text ‘talk’ to 741741.
“There is help available. There is hope out there. People need to know that they have a purpose here and that they’re loved. It wouldn’t be the same without them,” Reed said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
