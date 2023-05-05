On May 31, Columbus Community Hospital's Walk with a Doc program will look a little different. While the event usually features an expert speaking on a specific topic while the group walks, this time, they want those attending to bring questions.

In a first for the hospital and Dr. Sabu George, the upcoming event will be more of a dialogue than a walking lecture like it has been in the past. George said the benefits to this method are two-fold, between questions being open and the format of walking while they talk.

"They can ask any question they want regarding cardiology, not regarding any special topic per se. It’s not like a sit-down class where you are discussing a topic. No, they can ask whatever they want to ask regarding cardiovascular health and care, it's not restricted to anything," George said.

Typically the event consists of walkers following the "doc" around Lake Esther by the hospital, but just to try something new and hopefully drive engagement, George said, this one is more of an open discussion among walkers, who can also ask questions ahead of time to be answered the day of.

"When you do a sit-down class and put up a bunch of slides on screen, it's a classroom atmosphere even if it's not a classroom," George said. "The last Walk with a Doc I did, initially only one person asked questions, the rest were just sort of hanging out but if you've been teaching for a while, you know how to get people to participate."

George noted that sometimes participants may avoid asking questions because they cannot relate to the topic at hand as well, or may feel as if their question is foolish, which the open discussion format abates some. Cardiovascular care, he said, is not just about the heart all the time, it can involve the legs, the abdomen and brain and be a part of strokes, vascular disease, aneurysms, diabetes and a wide variety of other things. A wider range of questions, he said, will lead to more people finding answers.

"Many people in the audience will have some sort of connection to one of those things, so when one person has the courage to ask a question, the other people feel as important and ask more questions. That is what I have found and it has not failed me now," George said.

In addition to potentially better answers, George said, the walking aspect itself provides attendees a chance to better their cardiovascular health.

"When you look at overall cardiovascular conditioning, activity is important. They (World Health Organization) recommend 200 minutes of activity that could be considered exercise a week and the walk is a part of that," George said. "As opposed to sitting down in a place you get some activity in."

Sarah Huettner, an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) in the cardiology unit at CCH, said this is her first time doing a Walk with a Doc and she is excited to see how this new format goes.

"I'm excited to see the people in the community who want to better their cardiovascular health and get a little exercise at the same time. I think that will be exciting," Huettner said. "This is a great event for people to come out, be inolved and able to ask a cardiologist any of their questions."

The event will take place at Lake Esther, 38th Street and 41st Avenue, on May 31 at 5:30 p.m. In the event of weather complications, it will move to the Center 30 Mall. Questions can be sent ahead of time to edvis@columbushosp.org before May 17.