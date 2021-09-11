Warmer summers stress aquatic life even more

Plain and simple, hot water is not good for fish!

In my early career as a fisheries biologist in Iowa and then Montana, we would stave off major sampling in August and sometimes September, to avoid significant mortality, as the nights lowered dissolved oxygen levels naturally where fish were already in a physiologically-stressed condition. Mother Nature can bring her wrath this time of year as rivers, streams and lakes lower with reduced rainfall and use of irrigation lowering water tables in all the major watersheds.

Water temperature and fish survival have always gone hand in hand, regardless of freshwater or marine. Lots of studies have been directed at how temperature changes water quality and then what the acute or the chronic effects may be.

While with the Electric Power Research Institute, I had the chance to meet Chuck Coutant, the “Father of Temperature Effects on Fish,” who worked at a couple of National Laboratories and spoke the language of temperature desires and impacts on fish. Thermal changes are certainly important to warm-blooded animals and sometimes even more to cold-blooded organisms like fish.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}