Warming hearts and feet: Local family hands out christmas socks to Emerald Nursing and Rehab residents

Christmas, as the saying goes, is a time of giving, and for Roberta and Dale Lovell, that saying rang true as they had 110 people to buy gifts for.

In an effort to get to everybody on their list efficiently and cost-effectively, their daughter Shelly Lowe said, the Lovells began to get everybody in the family two pairs of socks for Christmas, until Roberta’s passing in 2018 and Dale’s in 2019.

“My mom and dad, there were so many of us, they wanted to give us something every year, so every year it was two pairs of socks and she would get your name, whatever size, if you wanted Nike or whatever, she would start a couple months before Christmas and she would buy you whatever sock you wanted,” Lowe said.

Lorena Breuer, Lowe’s sister, said their parents carried the sock tradition on for at least 20 years, with approximately 230 pairs of socks given out each year.

“Shelly was thinking this year how mom had been doing this every year and she’s been doing it since mom passed away, going around passing out socks to those who needed them,” Breuer said.

Lowe didn’t want the unique family tradition to die, so she thought up a way to keep it going... with a bit of a twist.

“We wanted to keep that tradition going, so last year I handed them out in town to little kids,” Lowe said.

In November, Lowe’s cousin Donna Birman, passed away after 31 years working at Emerald Nursing and Rehab Columbus. In her honor, Lowe changed up the tradition a bit again.

“This is our first year in the nursing home, every year now we’ll come back here and we’ll also pick another nursing home in town to hand out socks,” Lowe said. “We wanted to represent her here.”

Six Christmas visitors walked the halls of Emerald on Dec. 17 with a large bag of socks for the residents, who were grateful not just for the gift, but for the guests. Lowe said there were three generations of Dale and Roberta’s family there: children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Activities Assistant Irma Cueva said the company, especially around the holidays and following long periods of isolation due to COVID-19, is much appreciated.

“It’s mostly because our residents hardly have any family come visit them so whenever someone is willing to come they appreciate it,” Cueva said. “They have that closeness with them. With all the COVID and everything, them being isolated, new faces, something like that makes them more joyous toward the season.”