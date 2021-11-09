Wastewater Treatment Facility wins 2 safety awards

A pair of statewide awards showed that the City of Columbus Wastewater Treatment Facility is one of the safest plants in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Water Environment Association (NWEA) Safety Awards Committee recently announced the city’s wastewater treatment facility received a gold award, as well as the Scott Wilber Award for the most outstanding facility.

“You try to do your job in keeping everybody safe,” Columbus Wastewater Treatment Facility Superintendent Marty Eaton said of the award. “It means a lot.”

The gold safety award was given for excellence in accident prevention and for implementing a safety program that includes training, materials and the participation of all employees, according to the NWEA press release. Meanwhile, the Scott Wilber Award was presented to the facility for its exemplary operations and wastewater maintenance, Eaton said.

“(The Scott Wilber Award) is based on how the facility is run, managed and operational-controlled,” Eaton said. “… They come out and go through all our numbers and (make sure) that we are meeting our state requirements.”

NWEA is a nonprofit organization whose goal is dedicated to protecting the state’s water quality, according to the NWEA website.

Awards – which consist of gold, silver and bronze – are presented to four classes of facilities: 10-plus operators, five to nine operators, one to four operators and industrial. Columbus was in the five to nine class. Additionally, the cities of Norfolk and Chadron won gold in the same category.

Mayor Jim Bulkley said winning both awards is quite an honor for the City of Columbus.

“(The award) tells about the quality and people that we have working for us and the dedication that they take doing their job,” Bulkley said. “… It’s recognizing that we go a step above and we do things right. I think that’s the type of employees that Columbus has in all of our departments. And I’m extremely proud of all the employees.”

Eaton said the wastewater treatment facility has many safety measures in place. The staff looks out for any accident-prone possibilities, as well as watch safety films, he added.

“For anybody who's new, we have training,” Eaton said. “We train the new people. We try to look out and have each other’s backs and keep everybody safe.”

The facility has won both awards in previous years but didn’t receive the honors in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eaton said. He added he wasn’t sure of the exact number of occasions when the plant received the awards but it was at least “a handful of times.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

