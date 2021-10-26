WATCH NOW -- The first step to healing: Out of the Darkness Walk held Oct. 23

The past 18 months have been especially difficult for those facing a mental health illness amid COVID-19 but, as seen during the Oct. 23 Out of the Darkness Walk, no one has to fight alone.

The third annual event – which benefits the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) – included a memorial wall for loved ones lost to suicide, local resources for those struggling or know someone battling the issue, a performance from Columbus High School’s New World Singers and some laps around the track at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium.

As of Monday morning, $12,269 had been raised locally for AFSP. The nationwide organization aims to create a culture that’s aware of mental health issues through funding research, educating the public about the subject and advocating for policies in mental health and suicide prevention, according to AFSP’s website.

Raising awareness is the main purpose of the event. Emily Mach, a co-chair of the Columbus Out of the Darkness Walk, noted the global pandemic has especially impacted people’s emotional well being.

“A lot of people still don’t feel comfortable saying the word suicide, even people who are worried about someone, they can be afraid to say it,” Mach said. “But once you start saying it, you take ownership of it and you realize that it’s OK to talk about. Being able to talk about it is how we’re going to be able to save lives and help people understand, help people heal. Saying it can save a life.”

Mach cited a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey in which 1 out of 10 respondents indicated that they’ve had recent thoughts of suicide. But, she added, advances in technology have resulted in increased channels of communication.

The cause is one that’s important to Mach. Just days before her ninth birthday, Mach told the crowd on Oct. 23, she lost her father, David Pierceall, to death by suicide.

“My last memory of him was finding me in the yard swing and me hiding a Popsicle stick because I wasn’t supposed to have one before lunch,” Mach said. “He gave me a hug and said ‘I love you.’ I think I said, ‘I love you too,’ and then I asked if I could play with a friend.”

Later that day, Mach and her sister heard a loud noise that Mach said she mistook as a picture being knocked off a wall but was really a signal of a new, scary chapter in her life.

“When my dad died, it was a time when mental health issues were even more stigmatized than today,” Mach said. “We were not told what happened, there were no counseling services provided. People didn’t understand and said terrible, undeserved things. The suicide of my father wasn’t talked about, and slowly pictures came down off the walls and life went on.”

Her father was a teacher and veteran who left behind a wife, three daughters, siblings and numerous family members, friends and coworkers.

“Losing someone you love in any way is tragic. Losing someone you love to suicide can feel like a loss that no one can possibly understand,” Mach said.

Counseling services weren’t as normal then, she added, and was only suggested as a punishment rather than as a support resource.

Luckily, Mach said she grew up to be a resilient person who used her experience to find a way to help others, and Mach’s mother met a man who raised the children as his own. But, Mach added, she believes her mother’s health was negatively affected by the grief from the loss of her husband.

“My father’s life – David’s life – like all those lost to suicide was cut too short. However, his life deserves recognition and honor, just like all of your loved ones,” Mach told the crowd. “He was a good person who was ill. They believed my father had depression, something that over 25 million Americans suffer from every year. Ninety percent of those who die by suicide had underlying conditions that were potentially treatable. Talking is the first step to healing.”

Randy Longacre, vicar at 1C | The Sanctuary in Columbus, has been involved with suicide prevention training through LivingWorks since 2012. LivingWorks programs are designed to create a network of safety for those in crisis.

“It’s been my experience over the years that I’ve been involved with prevention, both as a trainer and as a coach, community-based approaches are the way to go,” Longacre said. “Everyone in the community has an important role to play, not just our medical and behavioral and emotional providers; everyone.”

Surrounding an individual in crisis with those who are training to recognize the signs and to intervene in order to keep that person safe is a possibility in Columbus, he noted.

“As our community becomes more ready, willing and able to help a person with thoughts of suicide, then we’ll be on our way to creating a suicide safer Columbus,” Longacre said.

According to Mach, those interested in donating to the Out of the Darkness Walk can do so until Dec. 31 at afsp.org/ColumbusNE.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram.

