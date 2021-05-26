WATCH NOW - Freshening up 23rd: Streetscaping project starts to take more focus

Attendees of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s virtual lunch and learn event held Tuesday afternoon saw a glimpse of the 23rd Streetscaping Project.
A project by the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) with assistance from the City of Columbus, almost 3 miles of 23rd Street will be reconstructed; the portion of the road to be affected begins just east of the north junction of Highway 81 and 23rd Street and ends just east of the East 11th Avenue intersection. Bid letting will take place this fall.
Dennis Grennan, a member of the Chamber’s Transportation and Streetscaping committees, led Tuesday’s presentation and noted the total work to be completed entails replacing existing pavement; rebuilding sidewalks, curb ramps, curb inlets and storm sewers; updating roadway lighting and traffic signals; redesigning intersections and adding turning lanes and other streetscaping elements.
Grennan said the Chamber’s Transportation Committee found out about NDOT’s project to reconstruct the street and saw it as an opportunity to make streetscaping a part of the state’s plans. The Chamber began working with NDOT and brought a streetscaping plan to the Columbus City Council in 2015.
“(It took) about five years, really, to figure out what we could do and what was our budget and what's going to cost and so forth,” Grennan said. “After that discussion in 2020 with the City Council, they approved an investment of $500,000.”
The Chamber has committed to raising $100,000 for the project. A total of $59,500 has been collected so far, Grennan noted, with a potential of $14,500 in the process of being committed for the project.
As of now, $40,500 is still needed. Keep Columbus Beautiful is the fiscal agent for the streetscaping project and those wanting to donate to the efforts can make contributions payable to the nonprofit.
NDOT is estimating a $29.6 million total cost for the project, according to a November 2020 Telegram article.
Reconstruction of 23rd Street is set to occur in three phases. If that corridor were divided into three sections, Grennan explained, one section would be done in 2022, one in 2023 and the last in 2024.
“I do want to go in and do a section at a time, do a half on that section - do the North half or South half, I'm not sure which first - let traffic flow down that one half while construction's going on the other, and then get that traded or swapped and then complete that first section, then before they move on to … the next section next year,” he said.
Approximately 100 businesses are located along that 3-mile route passage, Grennan said, with between 14,000 to 26,000 vehicles traveling 23rd Street daily.
“When people like what they see, they'll come, they'll shop and they'll spend money. So there's definitely a business aspect to it,” Grennan said. “And certainly the green spaces, the trees, special lighting and all of that we'll be adding does instill a sense of pride in our community.”
Renderings of the intersection of 10th Avenue looking west onto 23rd Street and the intersection of 33rd Avenue and 23rd Street were shown during the event, which Columbus Ward Three Council member Ron Schilling noted would catch residents’ attention.
“If we put those out into the community, I think you're going to see a lot of more interest from the local people,” Schilling said.
“Once they see this, even the business owners along the corridor, they see how well this is going to look, then they're going to take a look at what their business looks like and then their business is going to want to fall in line with how well the street looks.”
Schilling added that portion of 23rd Street is in the City’s Tax Increment Financing district. TIF is a financing tool used for economic development.
“As a person brand new to Columbus and having driven through the community before I applied for and took this job, I can speak to the fact that making Highway 30 look more attractive will be an asset to the community moving forward,” Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said. "By adding these streetscaping elements, it's just going to make the community look so amazing and really make us a place that people want to move to and take pride in being a citizen of.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.