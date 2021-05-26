WATCH NOW - Freshening up 23rd: Streetscaping project starts to take more focus

The Chamber has committed to raising $100,000 for the project. A total of $59,500 has been collected so far, Grennan noted, with a potential of $14,500 in the process of being committed for the project.

As of now, $40,500 is still needed. Keep Columbus Beautiful is the fiscal agent for the streetscaping project and those wanting to donate to the efforts can make contributions payable to the nonprofit.

NDOT is estimating a $29.6 million total cost for the project, according to a November 2020 Telegram article.

Reconstruction of 23rd Street is set to occur in three phases. If that corridor were divided into three sections, Grennan explained, one section would be done in 2022, one in 2023 and the last in 2024.

“I do want to go in and do a section at a time, do a half on that section - do the North half or South half, I'm not sure which first - let traffic flow down that one half while construction's going on the other, and then get that traded or swapped and then complete that first section, then before they move on to … the next section next year,” he said.

Approximately 100 businesses are located along that 3-mile route passage, Grennan said, with between 14,000 to 26,000 vehicles traveling 23rd Street daily.