WATCH NOW - Nelnet welcomed to area: Gov. Pete Ricketts in attendance at ribbon cutting

Policies can be implemented to attract investment and create job opportunities in the state but more is needed, Ricketts said.

“At the end of the day, no company moves to a generic place called Nebraska. They only go to communities that are welcoming, and you all have that welcoming community here in Columbus,” Ricketts added. “You see it through the growth of great companies like Behlen and Pillen Family Farms and now Nelnet is coming here to help create jobs in your community.

“… But it only happens when you have great companies like Nelnet that want to invest in our state and great communities like Columbus who are welcoming to that investment. We're praying (for) those jobs, those opportunities for our folks here in Nebraska.”

With the number of COVID-19 cases declining and more people receiving the vaccine, a sense of normalcy is starting to return, he noted.

“Earlier this week, I discontinued our Directed Health Measures that required the quarantine, got rid of some of the executive orders that I put in place as part of the pandemic and pulled us out of that federal pandemic unemployment plan because we're getting back to normal here in Nebraska,” Ricketts said.