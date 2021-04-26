WATCH NOW - 'She gives selflessly': Ferguson sets example through faith

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a new weekly series that will profile area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com.

Emily Ferguson lives in service to others, whether it’s helping out at her church, spreading the word of God through campus ministry or listening to her peers’ problems.

The 18-year-old Scotus Central Catholic senior is involved in a wide array of activities: Cross country, track, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), the National Honor Society, speech, musical, band, and, of course, Campus Ministry.

“I am the spirituality team leader,” Ferguson said, of Campus Ministry. “So, I am in charge of making sure that I tell the prayer leader each week that they're in charge of leading prayers. I help write prayers and organize events.”

Ferguson tries to live out her faith every day, she noted.

“… I always try to attend daily mass here at Scotus Divine Mercy Chaplet and just trying to be Christ in the hallways at Scotus, whether that's helping someone in a small way or just saying hi and always just trying to smile and brighten someone's day,” she said.