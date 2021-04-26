WATCH NOW - 'She gives selflessly': Ferguson sets example through faith

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a new weekly series that will profile area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com.
Emily Ferguson lives in service to others, whether it’s helping out at her church, spreading the word of God through campus ministry or listening to her peers’ problems.
The 18-year-old Scotus Central Catholic senior is involved in a wide array of activities: Cross country, track, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), the National Honor Society, speech, musical, band, and, of course, Campus Ministry.
“I am the spirituality team leader,” Ferguson said, of Campus Ministry. “So, I am in charge of making sure that I tell the prayer leader each week that they're in charge of leading prayers. I help write prayers and organize events.”
Ferguson tries to live out her faith every day, she noted.
“… I always try to attend daily mass here at Scotus Divine Mercy Chaplet and just trying to be Christ in the hallways at Scotus, whether that's helping someone in a small way or just saying hi and always just trying to smile and brighten someone's day,” she said.
Music is also a big part of her life. She’s the band president at Scotus and plays the clarinet and saxophone. Ferguson has been busy preparing for a district music competition, which took place this week. For the event, she was in a saxophone ensemble and clarinet ensemble and had a clarinet solo.
She said she had to attend several practices to prepare for the competition.
“That's been a big commitment but it's been so good,” Ferguson added.
Scotus Band Director Kristen Cox has known Ferguson for eight years since the teen joined band in fifth grade.
“Emily is a hard-working and caring student,” Cox said, in a Thursday email to The Telegram. “She strives to always put forth her best and demonstrates patience and understanding as (the) leader in band.”
Cox said she describes Ferguson as smart, caring and “a joy to be around.”
“Emily is definitely a role model for others; not just students,” said Cox, in an email. “She never complains. She gives selflessly and offers her talents with a pure heart.”
Ferguson’s kindness and caring toward others stems from the teachings of the Catholic faith.
“My faith is just really important to me, and I just feel like it's just important to treat others as you would want to be treated because you never know what others are going through,” she said. “It’s important to always be kind and help others, any way you can like Jesus always did.”
Ferguson continues giving back to others through FBLA.
“It's an organization at our school that focuses on preparing students who want to be leaders once they graduate from high school,” Ferguson said. “We do a whole bunch of events at school and also in the community - like we do a whole bunch of food drives and we send packages to the troops across seas every winter.
“I just honestly love the serving aspect of it. I love how much we do to help others.”
Additionally, Ferguson is involved in the Center for Survivors’ Revolution program, which is comprised of Columbus teenagers who assist in educating peers about dating violence.
“In Revolution, we learn how to help people who have been in dating violence or harmful relationships and just having that training is so good in high school, being able to help my peers if they're ever (dealing with a) relationship struggle or if they just need to talk about something they're going through,” Ferguson said.
Outside of school, Ferguson helps out at her family’s parish, St. Isidore’s Catholic Church, by doing things like lending a hand during the church’s annual bazaar.
The Catholic churches in Columbus hold a program called Godparents, Ferguson said, in which high school freshmen are assigned to a 10-student group and the group meets with a Catholic couple and community members to talk.
“We go to our Godparents' house, and we discuss faith…” she said. “So there's usually a lesson and then we have a group discussion and then after the lesson, we do like social time to get to know each other. But that's just been so fruitful – it's taught me so much about my faith and it's helped me grow so much in my relationship with Jesus.”
Ferguson is the daughter of Derek and Cheryl Ferguson of Columbus, and she has a younger brother named Alex who is a sophomore at Scotus. In her free time, she enjoys long-distance running, baking, being outside and playing board games and cornhole.
Ferguson will be graduating from Scotus in a few weeks.
“Emily will always make an impact in whatever setting she is in,” Cox said. “She has a positive energy about her that makes the whole room light up.”
Ferguson plans to attend college and major in elementary school education. But, she added, she feels she may have a calling to devote her life to God.
“I am discerning religious life. I don't know if that's where God is calling me after high school, but it has been on my heart for a few years,” Ferguson said.
“I'm focusing on college first. I'd like to get my teaching degree, and then see where (life) leads. The future is so unknown and that's just the beauty of it.”
