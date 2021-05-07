WATCH NOW - 'She tries her darnedest': Willison essential part of home health and hospice

“She's very compassionate,” Cerv said. “And she thinks she can save everybody, and she tries her darndest to do that. She tries to be very accommodating, makes things work.”

Getting to know patients and their loved ones is what Willison loves about her work.

“You get to know your families, we really try to stick with the same couple of staff with your patients,” Willison said. “Whereas in the hospital, you may see them on your 12-hour shift and then they're discharged by the time you come back or you have a different pod.”

The hospice side of her work can be difficult when the patient comes into the program at the end of their life.

“The ones that were in there for a while and you get to know them (and) their families, it's a better bond better, and easier to take care of them to them,” she said. “They're just really symptom-management focused."

In her spare time, Willison enjoys going on walks, reading and spending time with her two teenage sons.

For those considering a career in nursing, Willison noted there are a variety of settings in which to work, such as clinic, nursing home, home health, acute care and dialysis.