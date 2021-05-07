WATCH NOW - 'She tries her darnedest': Willison essential part of home health and hospice

Leigh native Jody Willison had her future career path set up with a scholarship for dental hygiene in the Rural Health Opportunities Program at Wayne State College. That is until she quit the dental hygiene program at Wayne State College to pursue what would become her calling – nursing.
Willison is now the director of home health and hospice at Columbus Community Hospital but the trajectory of her career contained more twists and turns than most.
“As a freshman, I really didn't know what I wanted to do with my life then and decided to move to Lincoln,” Willison said. “So I gave up my scholarship, much to my parents’ dismay, and then did a year at (the University of Nebraska-Lincoln) and changed my major to nursing.”
Her mother, Sharon Cerv, noted they had been a little taken aback when Willison gave up her scholarship.
“She didn't really know what she wanted to go for, but she thought ‘Well, I'll give this a whirl,’” Cerv said. “And then she decided ‘No, I don't think this is for me.’ … we were kind of surprised but glad that she did it.”
Willison began prerequisite courses for nursing but, as she puts in, “really was not a very good student” during her sophomore year of college.
“I had to run home and intercept my report cards – that's when they still mailed them – so my parents didn't see it,” Willison said.
Willison said she had felt UNL’s campus to be too big for her, so she transferred to Southeast Community College and became a licensed practical nurse (LPN) in March 1999. She had been working at a nursing home before a position opened up in July 2000 in the CCH’s home health department.
Willison worked as an LPN and then transitioned to taking care of billing and coding responsibilities.
“At the time, our director said, ‘When are you ever going to go back to school?’” she recalled. “I guess that was all the push I needed, so I signed up for class the next day.”
She received an associate degree in nursing then her bachelor’s. Willison began working for CCH’s Swing Bed program, which is generally for patients who have been discharged from the hospital but still need acute medical care.
But, she decided it wasn’t for her and returned to the home health department.
“I was here for about six weeks and (the director) let me know he was resigning. And that's how I became the director,” Willison said.
As the director, Willison takes care of budgeting, patient and staff scheduling, patient complaints, referrals, just to name a few.
Cerv said that Willison was an independent, helpful child while growing up.
“She's very compassionate,” Cerv said. “And she thinks she can save everybody, and she tries her darndest to do that. She tries to be very accommodating, makes things work.”
Getting to know patients and their loved ones is what Willison loves about her work.
“You get to know your families, we really try to stick with the same couple of staff with your patients,” Willison said. “Whereas in the hospital, you may see them on your 12-hour shift and then they're discharged by the time you come back or you have a different pod.”
The hospice side of her work can be difficult when the patient comes into the program at the end of their life.
“The ones that were in there for a while and you get to know them (and) their families, it's a better bond better, and easier to take care of them to them,” she said. “They're just really symptom-management focused."
In her spare time, Willison enjoys going on walks, reading and spending time with her two teenage sons.
For those considering a career in nursing, Willison noted there are a variety of settings in which to work, such as clinic, nursing home, home health, acute care and dialysis.
“There's just so many different opportunities in so many different avenues that you can take,” Willison said. “Your options are endless.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.