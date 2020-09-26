WATCH NOW: 12th Avenue Viaduct opens as City looks forward

The smell of gasoline filled the air on Friday afternoon as the first cars drove across the newly-opened 12th Avenue Viaduct. Old-timey cars led the charge and electric cars rounded out the end of the parade.
The 12th Avenue Viaduct ribbon-cutting ceremony was an event in which officials thanked everyone who made the construction possible while also looking toward the future.
“We actually had a discussion on maybe there should have been a horse in the lead,” Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said, standing at a podium next to two rows of white chairs. “Because we’ve kind of been talking about (Viaducts) that long…that’s not a slam at anybody, that’s just the reality of sometimes how long it takes to get something good done.”
Instead, the ceremony had a car from every decade and excitement all around. This project is open to traffic now and there are more projects coming.
Nebraska Department of Transportation Director Kyle Schneweis said officials are working on the 29th Street viaduct and there are other efforts coming, including highway repairs, some preservation work east and north of town, and the 23rd Street project.
“I love Columbus … you guys care about infrastructure and you care about transportation. You know how important it is and as a DOT guy, (I’ve got to) tell you, I love coming to communities like this,” Schneweis said. “It’s a beautiful bridge.”
He might be excited about the bridge, but he also said it means something more.
“It’s about the community, it’s about safety, it’s about being able to have mobility through this part of town in a safe way so we can have the kind of quality of life that we need to have as Nebraskans,” he said. ”We want to build projects in communities in ways that serve you.”
A few years ago, NDOT had 125 projects that were local, that were behind schedule and “long overdue.”
“We’ve got less than 25 left,” said Schneweis, who said his agency focused on those projects. “100 projects have moved through the gates and here’s one of them today.”
State Sen. and former Columbus Mayor Mike Moser, who was thanked throughout the ceremony, also gave credit to others.
“Like all good government things, it only took us 15 years,” Moser said. “Some of the people who helped make this possible are no longer council members. Some of them have even passed on…but we owe a debt of gratitude to all the people who worked on this.”
The opening of the viaduct will mean the permanent closing of a few at-grade roadway crossings. The crossings are located at 12th Avenue, 21st Avenue and 25th Avenue, wrote Raquel Espinoza, senior director of Corporate Communications and Media Relations for Union Pacific in an email. The crossings will close a few days after the overpass opens, she wrote.
Kim Kwapnioski, speaking as a Columbus resident, said it will help make the area a good place to live.
“I was born and raised here, moved away for a while and moved back,” said KwapnioskI, who is a member of the Platte County Board of Supervisors but was not representing the County at the ceremony. “Seeing a project like this being done is amazing. The economic impact that it will have for, I mean, just for the community as a whole is a great piece.”
Bulkley also said it will return some normalcy to the neighborhood.
“Are we done?” asked Bulkley. “For right now, we’re done. But I would tell you we’ve got to continue to keep looking and thinking: 'What more could we do here in Columbus?'"
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.