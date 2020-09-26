WATCH NOW: 12th Avenue Viaduct opens as City looks forward

He might be excited about the bridge, but he also said it means something more.

“It’s about the community, it’s about safety, it’s about being able to have mobility through this part of town in a safe way so we can have the kind of quality of life that we need to have as Nebraskans,” he said. ”We want to build projects in communities in ways that serve you.”

A few years ago, NDOT had 125 projects that were local, that were behind schedule and “long overdue.”

“We’ve got less than 25 left,” said Schneweis, who said his agency focused on those projects. “100 projects have moved through the gates and here’s one of them today.”

State Sen. and former Columbus Mayor Mike Moser, who was thanked throughout the ceremony, also gave credit to others.

“Like all good government things, it only took us 15 years,” Moser said. “Some of the people who helped make this possible are no longer council members. Some of them have even passed on…but we owe a debt of gratitude to all the people who worked on this.”