WATCH NOW: 1C to host craft and vendor fair

Tiffany Curry wanted to return to 1C The Sanctuary’s annual fall craft and vendor fair this Saturday after she attended last year as part of her Boutique 29eleven business.
The event, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2200 28th Ave., is also partially a fundraiser for 1C’s youth mission trips. Next year, the trips will be to Kansas City.
“I think it just opens you up to a whole new market when you meet all sorts of new people and you also feed off of the energy from the other vendors there. It’s just a fun atmosphere,” Curry said. “To know your money is going toward a positive thing makes it so much more fun.”
Curry said she hasn’t had to change a lot because of COVID, and people can still try on the clothes she sells.
Keri Robbins, who is planning the event for 1C, said they are requesting that everybody wears a mask.
“It’s been a struggle. We’ve had to think of different ways to get the vendors set up, ways to control traffic flow, ways to keep the shoppers and the vendors safe,” Robbins said. “We’re going to be doing health screenings at the door, temperature checks, and all of our vendors will be supplying hand sanitizer so before anybody can touch any product.”
The event will take place inside, and there will be vendors selling jewelry, pottery and woodworking, among other items. There will also be a raffle and vendors will donate the prize.
“A few boutiques that will be here,” she said. “A lot of handmade items, great Christmas gifts.”
Amber Limbach, who owns gourmet cupcake business A Spoonful of Icing, said the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed business this year.
“All the graduations and weddings -- everything -- was kind of canceled, so it’s been pretty slow but the shows are starting to pick up a little more for the holidays,” Limbach said.
This year, Limbach will no longer be displaying the cupcakes on the table. Instead, the cupcakes will be packaged as they come up. Some of her flavors include strawberry cheesecake, Snickers and a homemade cookie dough cupcake with a cookie baked into the center of the cupcake.
“My mom baked a lot and my grandma,” she said. “I’d always help out in the kitchen with them … I love to bake … and I don’t even have instructions because, you know, I don’t follow recipes. I just throw stuff together and it never tastes the same twice.”
This will be Limbach’s third year doing the show, she said.
“My kids come and help with the shows and it’s great bonding time with them,” Limbach added. “Their customer service skills are really improving.”
Despite the pandemic, Curry’s business has been doing well.
“We did close down the store in St. Paul for a few weeks and then people were starting to come out towards May and we just opened back up and then we got real busy,” she said. “Then a location came up in Albion … we just went for it.”
Curry said these shows are part of what makes a community.
“Meeting people that haven’t yet heard of my store and they’re excited that there’s a new store in the area and that they can find some different things,” she said. “It was such a positive experience (last year).”
