WATCH NOW: 1C to host craft and vendor fair

Tiffany Curry wanted to return to 1C The Sanctuary’s annual fall craft and vendor fair this Saturday after she attended last year as part of her Boutique 29eleven business.

The event, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2200 28th Ave., is also partially a fundraiser for 1C’s youth mission trips. Next year, the trips will be to Kansas City.

“I think it just opens you up to a whole new market when you meet all sorts of new people and you also feed off of the energy from the other vendors there. It’s just a fun atmosphere,” Curry said. “To know your money is going toward a positive thing makes it so much more fun.”

Curry said she hasn’t had to change a lot because of COVID, and people can still try on the clothes she sells.

Keri Robbins, who is planning the event for 1C, said they are requesting that everybody wears a mask.

“It’s been a struggle. We’ve had to think of different ways to get the vendors set up, ways to control traffic flow, ways to keep the shoppers and the vendors safe,” Robbins said. “We’re going to be doing health screenings at the door, temperature checks, and all of our vendors will be supplying hand sanitizer so before anybody can touch any product.”