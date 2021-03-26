WATCH NOW: 2 new recycling trailers make debut in Columbus

Columbus will have a free recycling program for the first time in years, Keep Columbus Beautiful Executive Director Vanessa Oceguera said.

Two custom-painted recycling trailers are ready to go, she noted. The trailers are bright orange and are located just north of Center 7 Theatre, 3100 23rd St., and in the parking space near and owned by St. Bonaventure Elementary School, 1604 15th St.

“Now that they’re here, they’re ready to be used,” Oceguera said. “We would have loved to have been able to accomplish all this back in 2020 but we are very, very glad we can finally get it up and going.”

The nonprofit received approximately $79,000 in grants from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy earlier this year, The Telegram reported in February, including a little over $20,000 in funding for the drop-off recycling program to help it get off the ground.

Recycling Coordinator Udell Podliska, standing next to Oceguera in front of the trailer, noted residents should wait a bit if the trailers are full.

“We’re not going to be a garbage disposal,” Podliska said.

It’s important to recycle, to take away from landfills, he added.