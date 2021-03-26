WATCH NOW: 2 new recycling trailers make debut in Columbus

Columbus will have a free recycling program for the first time in years, Keep Columbus Beautiful Executive Director Vanessa Oceguera said.
Two custom-painted recycling trailers are ready to go, she noted. The trailers are bright orange and are located just north of Center 7 Theatre, 3100 23rd St., and in the parking space near and owned by St. Bonaventure Elementary School, 1604 15th St.
“Now that they’re here, they’re ready to be used,” Oceguera said. “We would have loved to have been able to accomplish all this back in 2020 but we are very, very glad we can finally get it up and going.”
The nonprofit received approximately $79,000 in grants from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy earlier this year, The Telegram reported in February, including a little over $20,000 in funding for the drop-off recycling program to help it get off the ground.
Recycling Coordinator Udell Podliska, standing next to Oceguera in front of the trailer, noted residents should wait a bit if the trailers are full.
“We’re not going to be a garbage disposal,” Podliska said.
It’s important to recycle, to take away from landfills, he added.
“Our landfills are really filling up fast and we need to recycle more and get the product where it can be recycled and put back out to the public,” Podliska noted. “We don’t take much of cardboard … we’re going to let the green fiber bins handle the cardboard but we’re going to steel cans and plastic bottles and we’ll do milk jugs.”
The trailers also do not take glass, he said.
“Glass is a hazard, so we do not take that at this time,” he said. “The insurance on it runs kind of high, so we can’t afford to have it.”
The orange trailer sat in the parking lot behind the movie theater, closer to 25th Street. Both sides were lined with flaps labeled “ALUMINUM CANS” or “#2 PLASTICS”. The numbers refer to the different types of plastic which make various items.
For example, #1 plastics are more water bottles, Oceguera said. There is a number on the plastic, usually on the bottom, which corresponds.
But if the trailer is full, residents can reach out, Oceguera noted.
“Our information is posted on the back of the trailer so you could call us and say the trailer’s overflowing or it’s brimmed out,” she said. “Just give us a call and we will try to get it serviced as soon as possible.”
Although she is a huge Texas Longhorns fan, she said the color was Podliska’s choice.
“That did not come from me. Otherwise, we would have stuck a Longhorn sticker on there,” she said, laughing. “…They cost about $11,000 apiece.”
When it comes to the trailer, Oceguera asked for residents to bring clean, dry items. Everything dropped off eventually gets hauled off to the Colfax County Recycling Center in Schuyler.
“If it’s a milk jug, you know, we don’t want extra milk in there,” she said. “Spoiled milk is kind of disgusting and so when we take it to go get processed in Schuyler, it sits there for a while … before they’re able to get an extensive quantity of that product.”
In the next two weeks, there will be specific times where the trailers will be manned: Tuesday at St. Bonaventure from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the mall, Thursday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Bonaventure and Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the mall.
“So that way if any individuals are needing some help in figuring out this whole recycling thing … we can just provide some assistance into breaking them into the correct category,” she said. “It will be different.”
