WATCH NOW: 30 by 30 a topic at Fortenberry round table

During a round table at Duo Lift in Columbus on Thursday, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry discussed a number of topics, including Afghanistan, immigration, education, the economy and President Joe Biden's administration's 30 by 30 conservation goal that has been a hot topic of debate in Nebraska.
The round table was organized by Duo Lift's Jim Hellbusch and held at Duo Lift, 2810 38th St. in Columbus.
A number of community figures and local industry leaders attended, including District 22 State Sen. Mike Moser, Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley and representatives from Loup and Cornhusker Public Power Districts, Behlen Mfg. Co., HDR, Columbus Community Hospital, Industrial Engineering Company, Columbus Bank and Trust, Bank of the Valley, Blazer Manufacturing, Samson and -- of course -- Duo Lift.
About 30 minutes into an hour-long round table on Thursday, Hellbusch asked Fortenberry to talk a little bit about 30 by 30, a federal goal to conserve at least 30% of U.S. land and water by 2030.
"When you get an overlay policy like this coming out of Washington, it frightens people," Fortenberry said at the round table.
It's true that some have reacted strongly to the 30 by 30 goal. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts held a town hall in David City on Tuesday evening where he framed 30 by 30 as a land grab.
A fact sheet released by the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) on Jan. 27 stated that "approximately 60% of land in the continental U.S. is in a natural state," but -- as Ricketts pointed out at the town hall -- it remains unclear exactly what land the federal government already considers conserved.
Cherry County Commissioner Tanya Storer, who also spoke at the town hall, indicated she believes the federal government will push for restrictive conservation measures, including permanent conservation easements that prevent development or use of land in perpetuity.
"Other people have said, 'Well, we're already conserving. We have CRP lands, does that count? Many people have participated in...other conservation programs, doesn't that count?' I would say clearly not, because if it counted I think we'd be far beyond 30%," Storer said at the town hall.
Under CRP, or the Conservation Reserve Program, the U.S. Department of Agriculture pays farmers to take agricultural land out of production and convert it into vegetative cover. CRP promotes practices that reduce land erosion, improve water quality and support wildlife.
CRP and other conservation programs are different from easements because they are not always long-term and they may allow for continued use of the land.
On May 6, the federal government released a report, "Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful," outlining the steps needed to reach the 30 by 30 goal. Page 17 of the report recommends the creation of an accessible American Conservation and Stewardship Atlas to "measure the progress of conservation, stewardship and restoration efforts."
A June 28 post about the report on the DOI's blog outlined six "early areas of focus" which included rewarding and incentivizing voluntary conservation efforts.
"If we can have a fuller discussion about it, there are some important conservation programs like CRP that have actually been very valuable to the agriculture community," Fortenberry said.
According to the Land Unit Acres Receiving Conservation by Fiscal Year table in the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Conservation Programs report for Nebraska, more than 2.5 million acres of Nebraska land were being treated by CRP or another conservation program in 2020 -- almost two-and-a-half times the acres treated in 2017. There are approximately 49 million acres of land in Nebraska, according to the NRCS.
Fortenberry underscored the existing commitment to land stewardship and conservation practices in Nebraska.
"All of us here have what I call an ethic of conservation," Fortenberry said. "We want to try to use our land and water appropriately. Particularly in farm country, we're the first stewards of the land."
