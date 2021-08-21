WATCH NOW: 30 by 30 a topic at Fortenberry round table

During a round table at Duo Lift in Columbus on Thursday, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry discussed a number of topics, including Afghanistan, immigration, education, the economy and President Joe Biden's administration's 30 by 30 conservation goal that has been a hot topic of debate in Nebraska.

The round table was organized by Duo Lift's Jim Hellbusch and held at Duo Lift, 2810 38th St. in Columbus.

A number of community figures and local industry leaders attended, including District 22 State Sen. Mike Moser, Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley and representatives from Loup and Cornhusker Public Power Districts, Behlen Mfg. Co., HDR, Columbus Community Hospital, Industrial Engineering Company, Columbus Bank and Trust, Bank of the Valley, Blazer Manufacturing, Samson and -- of course -- Duo Lift.

About 30 minutes into an hour-long round table on Thursday, Hellbusch asked Fortenberry to talk a little bit about 30 by 30, a federal goal to conserve at least 30% of U.S. land and water by 2030.

"When you get an overlay policy like this coming out of Washington, it frightens people," Fortenberry said at the round table.

It's true that some have reacted strongly to the 30 by 30 goal. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts held a town hall in David City on Tuesday evening where he framed 30 by 30 as a land grab.