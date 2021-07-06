WATCH NOW: 4-H member showcases refurbished Isaac Stromberg 1920s wagon

Inside Isaac Stromberg’s parents' barn was a wagon dating back to the mid-1920s, which had been owned by his great-grandfather.
It hasn’t been used much since the wagon’s glory days as it was mostly collecting dust than it was seeing actual usage. Stromberg, who will be a Lakeview High School sophomore this upcoming school year, decided to change that by renovating the old wagon for his 4-H project.
“It really didn’t have a better purpose,” the 15-year-old said, adding the wagon was mostly used to carry grain.
Stromberg’s wagon project is one of a few displays that were at the 4-H Exhibit Hall on Monday for the 81st annual Platte County Fair. The fair will be held from Wednesday to Sunday at Ag Park, 822 15th St. in Columbus.
Stromberg said his father moved the wagon to their barn about five years ago. But, it remained idle until the Lakeview student decided to renovate it last year.
The project entailed replacing all the cracked and damaged sideboards and sanding down the metal parts. The latter part included the wheels, which are made out of steel. The wagon also received a paint job, with green and orange colors that make it “really pop,” Stromberg said.
This is the first serious project that Stromberg has done. He said he hopes to restore a tractor, which is from around the 1950s, that would go well with the wagon.
These kinds of 4-H projects show just how diverse the kids’ interests and skills can be, said Platte County Extension Educator Jill Goedeken.
“It can be anything from restoring a family heirloom to having an experience with a family member where they get to learn something new like sewing, baking or creating something for their home,” she said. “And, of course, there is working with animals and livestock as well. The cool thing is that they get these opportunities.”
She added the exhibit entries on Monday were in the home environment category, which consists of items for the home, family heirlooms, photography and clothing. The rest of the week will have different groups like science, engineering and technology, Goedeken said.
This year’s Platte County Fair will be a breath of fresh air compared to the year prior, Goedeken said. She said even though the 4-H exhibits did happen, it was “very limited” and not opened to the public.
That’s not the case this year.
“We’re wide open and ready to celebrate the work of 4-Hers all week long,” Goedeken said. “… Everyone and anyone can check out what’s going on.”
Meanwhile, Stromberg said he enjoyed the renovation process.
“This was a really fun project to restore. There are really cool things about it,” he said, pointing out the wagon’s steel wheels. “They’re really industrial. It’s just a fun project. … The wheels are really, really high-quality.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.