WATCH NOW: 4-H member showcases refurbished Isaac Stromberg 1920s wagon

This is the first serious project that Stromberg has done. He said he hopes to restore a tractor, which is from around the 1950s, that would go well with the wagon.

These kinds of 4-H projects show just how diverse the kids’ interests and skills can be, said Platte County Extension Educator Jill Goedeken.

“It can be anything from restoring a family heirloom to having an experience with a family member where they get to learn something new like sewing, baking or creating something for their home,” she said. “And, of course, there is working with animals and livestock as well. The cool thing is that they get these opportunities.”

She added the exhibit entries on Monday were in the home environment category, which consists of items for the home, family heirlooms, photography and clothing. The rest of the week will have different groups like science, engineering and technology, Goedeken said.

This year’s Platte County Fair will be a breath of fresh air compared to the year prior, Goedeken said. She said even though the 4-H exhibits did happen, it was “very limited” and not opened to the public.