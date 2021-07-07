WATCH NOW: 4-H members show off creations at Fashion Show

Kiersten Preister first got the idea of a dress made entirely out of neckties over a year ago but had to wait this time around to showcase it.

She did just that Monday evening at the Platte County Fair 4-H Fashion Show held in Exhibit Hall at Ag Park, 822 15th St.

Preister, 19, of Humphrey, and other 4-H members wore some of their creations in front of an audience. In some cases, they had more than one entry but could only wear one of their items.

Preister had plenty of ties to use as her grandmother’s friend gave away some of his to be used for any potential 4-H project. She then found a way to use the ties by seeing similar necktie dresses on Pinterest.

“I just said, ‘Sure, let’s get sewing and see where it goes,’” said Preister, who attends Northeast Community College.

Thirty-six neckties were used in the creation of the dress, she said.

It didn’t take long to put together, about a week, Preister said. She noted she missed out on showing the dress last year because she was still in the planning phase.