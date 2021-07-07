WATCH NOW: 4-H members show off creations at Fashion Show

Kiersten Preister first got the idea of a dress made entirely out of neckties over a year ago but had to wait this time around to showcase it.
She did just that Monday evening at the Platte County Fair 4-H Fashion Show held in Exhibit Hall at Ag Park, 822 15th St.
Preister, 19, of Humphrey, and other 4-H members wore some of their creations in front of an audience. In some cases, they had more than one entry but could only wear one of their items.
Preister had plenty of ties to use as her grandmother’s friend gave away some of his to be used for any potential 4-H project. She then found a way to use the ties by seeing similar necktie dresses on Pinterest.
“I just said, ‘Sure, let’s get sewing and see where it goes,’” said Preister, who attends Northeast Community College.
Thirty-six neckties were used in the creation of the dress, she said.
It didn’t take long to put together, about a week, Preister said. She noted she missed out on showing the dress last year because she was still in the planning phase.
The 4-H members had a few options in what they could submit for the Fashion Show. They could enter clothing they made - like shirts, blouses, skirts and dresses - or either sewn pillows and blankets.
Another way to enter the show was for the kids to use their consumer management skills. This could be done by either entering clothes that they bought on sale or were purchased under a certain dollar amount, Platte County Extension Educator Jill Goedeken said.
“4-H is about teaching life skills so obviously one is learning new things and using that like by operating a business or doing a hobby later in life,” she said. “Or the idea (allows them) to present themselves in a positive way in the future.”
Goedeken said before the event she was happy to have the actual show because last year the fair was closed to the public due to COVID-19.
“It’s great to be here and have some normalcy to our fair week,” Goedeken said.
The construction award grand champions were Karis Kersting, beginning unit clothing; Rachel Spawn, middle unit clothing; Whitney Schmidt, fiber arts; and Gretta Kinnison, consumer management.
Meanwhile, the construction award reserve champions included Kade Goedeken, beginning unit clothing; Lindy Schmidt, middle unit clothing; Lexus Hill, advanced unit clothing; Lillian Hudnall, fiber arts; and Delaney Cheloha, consumer management.
The Fashion Show grand champion awards went to Atley Groteluschen, beginning Unit; Rachel Spawn, middle unit; Kiersten Preister, advanced unit; and Abigail Schumacher, consumer management. Additionally, the reserve champs in the Fashion Show were Melodee Nickolite, beginning unit; Delaney Cheloha, middle unit; Lexus Hill, advance unit; and Adelle Kinnison, consumer management.
Goedeken said all entries are a credit to the kids’ family members and other helpers because they made many of their creations possible.
“They do matter and they make a difference in the future,” she said of the lessons the 4-H members learned during this process.
This wasn’t Preister’s first entry in the Fashion Show. Preister said she previously made a dress out of soda tabs and ribbon.
She described her current necktie attire as “actually really comfortable” but said it does make her hot as it is also on the heavy side.
“I think I’ve added 10 pounds when I wear this,” Preister said, with a laugh.
