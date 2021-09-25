WATCH NOW: A BIG DEAL - T-shirt fundraiser being held for Darlene Cepel

Community members became interested in the Darlene T-shirts, and Mueller said she soon found herself getting a bunch of order requests. Lindhorst, who is making the T-shirts, took over the ordering process.

“Renee said that they were going to have memorials go to Sammy’s and it was just so Darlene. It’s exactly what she would do,” said Nahorny, who founded the organization in 2012 following the cancer diagnosis of her son, Sammy. Sammy’s Superheroes helps fund childhood cancer research.

“She was always the first one to volunteer, to help, to donate.”

As of Friday morning, Lindhorst said, 72 T-shirts have been sold. T-shirts can be ordered at https://bit.ly/3zvWBhi.

The Parkway Plaza’s last Taco Run of the year, which will be held Sept. 30, will be dedicated to Darlene’s memory. The kwElite office is located in the Parkway Plaza, and Mueller owns the building. During the events, attendees have the chance to enjoy the walking paths near the plaza and can receive a free homemade taco.

“We’re going to try really hard to have shirts ready for pick up that night, too,” Lindhorst said.