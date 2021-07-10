WATCH NOW: A calm presence: Padilla dedicated to swimming, teaching youth

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

One day, Columbus native Stefani Padilla sees herself in the front of a classroom, working with and teaching the youth of her hometown.

Until then, though, Padilla still has two years left at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She often can be seen at the Columbus Family YMCA this summer, where she works as a lifeguard. She began working at the Y four years ago and takes on shifts during her breaks at UNK.

“I guard a lot in the morning, so I get to talk with a lot of our regular patrons who come in and swim,” the newly-turned 20-year-old said. “You get to know them so I'm almost friends with them, I feel like (it’s) all the ones that come in at like 5 a.m. It's kind of nice getting to know them.”

Padilla also teaches swimming lessons, which combines her love of swimming with her love of teaching.