WATCH NOW: A future educator - Kluever passionate about faith, becoming a teacher

According to Scotus Central Catholic senior Berlin Kluever, becoming a teacher is all part of God’s plan.

Kluever, who’s the daughter of Kim and Eric Kluever of Columbus, said her faith has always been a big part of her life. That can be seen through the 18-year-old’s activities at school, including Campus Ministry. She serves on the special events committee, which plans feast days and other gatherings such as pro-life activities.

Kluever said her family is also a greeter at her church – St. Bonaventure.

“I also help with children's Liturgy of the Word with my mom. We take kids during the middle of Mass and we simplify it for them pretty much,” Kluever said.

“It's so fun to see how they view religion compared to how we view it as a grown up. …You see yourself when you were that age and just how much your faith has grown over that time and how crazy it is to understand things differently from then.”

Kluever noted that being a teacher, like her mother who works at St. Bon’s Elementary School, is what she’s destined for.

“Growing up around the faith, it showed me that that’s why we were created, one of the main reasons that God was here and using your gifts for him is one of the best things that we can do with our time,” she said.

Kluever is planning on attending Wayne State College and majoring in elementary education. She said she would like to teach the older grades, such as fourth or fifth. She would also like to teach in a religious school, she added.

“I currently work at day care at St Bon's. From that experience, being in the classroom, it really opened up my eyes and shown me that that's what I wanted to do,” Kluever said.

“I would love to teach in a Catholic school and just teaching kids about the faith, that kind of goes back to the children's Liturgy of the Word, which is why I love to do that too.”

Kluever is involved in other activities as well. She’s participated in volleyball, track and the flag and dance team, as well as the Godparent program and Shamrock Singers. In the past, she used to dance at Lynette’s Dance Studio in Columbus and played club softball.

Scotus volleyball coach Janet Tooley described Kluever as a “great young lady” who works hard in everything she does. She always has a smile on her face and is always focused on helping others and making the team better, Tooley added, and is kind.

“She's not one that's going be a ‘rah-rah’ type of person on the court. But yet at the same point she does as she's asked and works very hard, never has a negative thing to say,” Tooley said. “Always pleasant to be around and fun to coach.”

Tooley noted that Kluever had gone through a medical condition and, though she’s healthy now, overcame that adversity with a positive attitude.

“She just never wanted to quit. She always wanted to keep going,” Tooley said. “A lot of kids might quit but Berlin just hung in there. …She just has that personality to never to feel sorry for herself, but just do what she needed to do to get back out in the game.”

Kluever noted that if she could only pick one activity to be involved in, it would be track.

“The atmosphere that's there is just so positive all the time. There's no negativity and the coaches are all amazing,” she said.

Taking part in different extracurriculars allows her to interact with different people and get to know them, as well as learn to see things from others’ point of view.

“It just honestly kind of humbles you in a way and being more kind to others, trying to understand what other people are going through with their different activities,” Kluever said.

