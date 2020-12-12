WATCH NOW: A giving spirit: Center for Survivors provides Christmas cheer

Editor's note: This is the second in a four-part series taking a look at four local nonprofits and the work they do, especially during the holidays. A new story in the series will run each weekend in December.

For over 15 years, Center for Survivors in Columbus has provided Christmas gifts for some of the families it has helped throughout the year, said Child Advocate Kelly Garcia.

Center for Survivors, which helps those who have been abused, keeps a list of donors and reaches out at the end of the year to ask who would be interested in “adopting” a family. The donors then bring in gifts for the families, and the parental figure of the family comes in to get the gifts.

“We wrap mom’s (gift) up, but we don’t wrap the kid's up. We let mom do that and then mom tells the kids, 'This is a gift from me,'” said Garcia, who is in charge of the program. “The donors are anonymous … it’s amazing that these donors are doing this without getting any credit for it.”

As of Dec. 9, 34 families have all been adopted by donors.