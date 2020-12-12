WATCH NOW: A giving spirit: Center for Survivors provides Christmas cheer

Editor's note: This is the second in a four-part series taking a look at four local nonprofits and the work they do, especially during the holidays. A new story in the series will run each weekend in December.
For over 15 years, Center for Survivors in Columbus has provided Christmas gifts for some of the families it has helped throughout the year, said Child Advocate Kelly Garcia.
Center for Survivors, which helps those who have been abused, keeps a list of donors and reaches out at the end of the year to ask who would be interested in “adopting” a family. The donors then bring in gifts for the families, and the parental figure of the family comes in to get the gifts.
“We wrap mom’s (gift) up, but we don’t wrap the kid's up. We let mom do that and then mom tells the kids, 'This is a gift from me,'” said Garcia, who is in charge of the program. “The donors are anonymous … it’s amazing that these donors are doing this without getting any credit for it.”
As of Dec. 9, 34 families have all been adopted by donors.
For the parents, it’s one less thing they have to worry about, Garcia noted.
“It relieves the stress,” Garcia said. “A lot of these moms leave their homes without anything at all. So while they’re trying to provide (for their families), Christmas isn’t something they can do or invest their time in, unfortunately.”
All parents want to do is give their kids a perfect Christmas, she added.
“A lot of these kids don’t have any control in their surroundings,” Garcia said. “We have a soft spot for kids because these are kids that are put in situations where they don’t deserve to be in the situations.”
The kids will see other children don’t go through what they have gone through. It's also difficult to not have all their family together for Christmas, she noted.
“But to give them a little bit of joy, even if it’s in something like a bike that they left behind,” she said. “They always leave something behind.”
Kids oftentimes have have to leave belongings behind when leaving an abusive situation.
Christmas can weigh on families, Prevention and Education Coordinator Traci Pilar said. Pilar has helped with the event for the past five or six years.
“It’s just great being able to alleviate the stress and the burden of a family that is going through domestic violence or has had a sexual assault,” Pilar noted. “Even if these survivors, if they’re financially set, it still can be a burden.”
This program aims to help and alleviate some of the burden, so families can get their life on track and be where they want to be, she added. For some of these families, a little bit can go a long way.
“Maybe they are struggling financially, they have to reestablish home, and they have to set up electricity, gas, internet; they have all those bills,” she said. “This program comes in and it helps.”
There’s a look of relief on the faces of parents, Pilar said.
Another parent, a mother, was shocked that the Center for Survivors had a Christmas program, Garcia noted.
She had never asked for anything, for the kids or herself before, Garcia recalled the mother saying, and she was really excited.
“They get moms a gift, too,” Garcia said. “For moms, it’s hard to ask for something for themselves because they’ve never been able to do that before.”
This year, Garcia is grateful there are families still wanting to adopt, despite all the hardships with this year.
“We see a lot of ugly,” she said. “When we see our community give like this to make these kids, these families, happy … It makes you feel like everything is just worth it.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
