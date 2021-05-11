WATCH NOW: 'A little bit of each other' - Scotus graduates its 2021 seniors on Sunday

Seniors this year stayed dedicated to their studies and activities, even though that often meant early mornings and late nights at school, Rusher noted. The graduating class remained faithful to each other and God, she said, and never let COVID-19 ruin their last year of high school.

“As a class, we truly value our friendships,” Rusher said. “We've always gotten along, even though our friend groups have changed over time. Our class has a relationship with each other that will bond for a lifetime and I'm very grateful … Remember one thing: We all take different paths, but no matter where we go, we take a little of each other.”

Father Mike Swanton of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church also spoke on friendship, saying that it’s important graduates surround themselves with people who share the same values.

“Hanging around with friends who share your values … we're going to have a hard enough time in life anyway, with so many people who are very anti-Christian in our culture, in our society,” Swanton said. “Surround yourself with friends who share your faith and values."

Swanton’s other advice for graduates was to always think about the consequences of their actions, always remain grateful for everything they have in life and remember that life passes quickly.