WATCH NOW: A quacking good time: Vishay holds employee appreciation day, duck race

“Vishey’s creative minds, this year, have created all of this. It was all by their internal doing,” Freshour said. “So we are just here to celebrate that and we’re excited to be a part of it. They’ve really built some excitement and fun around the duck race.

“That’s really what it’s about, too. It’s about bringing engagement and people together and support something but also raising the dollars to give back to the community locally to service the nonprofits and partner agencies supported by United Way.”

In a few weeks, CAUW will have around 18,000 rubber ducks traverse their way down the Pawnee Plunge lazy river. Only a select number will cross the finish line but there are the lucky duck awards in which three rubber ducks are picked out of the water at random.

This year’s top award includes $10,000, groceries for a year, a dream vacation, utilities for a year and more. These will be given out to whoever had one of the 10 quickest ducks that crossed the finish line.