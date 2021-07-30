WATCH NOW: A quacking good time: Vishay holds employee appreciation day, duck race

Vishay Plant Manager Joe Lawrence joked the only way he could beat Vishay Human Resources Manager Tanya Feffer in a race was if it was through an obstacle course.
Lawrence said Feffer is faster than him, so by adding some roadblocks to the race “it evened up the odds.” Sure, enough he was correct as Lawrence was the winner between the two.
But it wasn’t your typical race. The pair competed – in large duck suits – Thursday as part of an employee appreciation day, as well as supporting the Columbus Area United Way’s (CAUW) upcoming duck race.
The event was held outside Vishay, 1122 23rd St in Columbus. According to Feffer, Vishay raised over $3,000 for the CAUW race, which will be held on Aug. 13 at the Pawnee Plunge.
Vishay employees got a good crack out of watching Lawrence and Feffer race. Over 100 of them were lined up several feet from the obstacle course, laughing and cheering on both competitors.
As part of the competition, Lawrence and Feffer were tasked with completing a ring toss, kicking a soccer ball into a small net and then navigating past a line of cones before reaching the finish line.
Lawrence took the lead after the ring toss and never gave it back up.
Feffer said she knew that part of the obstacle was going to be the most challenging for her so she did a couple of practice throws before the event. But, she said the ring toss is completely different inside a big duck suit.
“It was a lot of fun. It was very hot. Your coordination is all off when you’re in these suits," Feffer said, with a laugh.
For the race, Vishay stopped production and held a cook out in the manufacturer’s parking lot. If employees bought a rubber duck for the CAUW event, they could bet on either Lawrence or Feffer winning Thursday's event. This then entered the employees into a raffle where they could win Vishay wear, depending on who was victorious.
Columbus Area United Way Executive Director Hope Freshour was also in attendance to watch Vishay’s duck race unfold.
Freshour said the manufacturer is one of the United Way’s Pacesetter organizations. As a Pacesetter, the companies help sell tickets for the CAUW’s duck race, she added.
“Vishey’s creative minds, this year, have created all of this. It was all by their internal doing,” Freshour said. “So we are just here to celebrate that and we’re excited to be a part of it. They’ve really built some excitement and fun around the duck race.
“That’s really what it’s about, too. It’s about bringing engagement and people together and support something but also raising the dollars to give back to the community locally to service the nonprofits and partner agencies supported by United Way.”
In a few weeks, CAUW will have around 18,000 rubber ducks traverse their way down the Pawnee Plunge lazy river. Only a select number will cross the finish line but there are the lucky duck awards in which three rubber ducks are picked out of the water at random.
This year’s top award includes $10,000, groceries for a year, a dream vacation, utilities for a year and more. These will be given out to whoever had one of the 10 quickest ducks that crossed the finish line.
Duck Race tickets - which cost $5 per person - can be purchased at the CAUW office, any area bank or the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, tickets can be bought until the day of the event. The race coincides with Columbus Days, which will be held Aug. 13-15.
As for Vishay’s obstacle course, Lawrence said it was a fun time but, more importantly, it was helping a good cause in Columbus Area United Way.
“It was all about getting our employees engaged and supporting the United Way as well,” Lawrence said. “We were able to see a lot of duck tickets just from this race. It was fun.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.