WATCH NOW: 'A spirit of joy': Cabán brings life to Columbus community

Schieffer said that Cabán took on the project and thrived. Cabán is a hard worker, a fast learner and a good troubleshooter, Schieffer added.

“I absolutely loved taking on that project, because it was, first of all, establishing that communication with the business owners, and then just going back and forth with them. So I had the opportunity to meet them … (and) just show them that the Chamber (can) be that representative,” Cabán said.

Her Spanish-speaking skills allow the Chamber to make special connections with Hispanic-owned businesses and organizations.

“I am that person for the Hispanic community. That person they can trust and they can just come to (whatever) they need,” Cabán said. “I am definitely that link, and I'm sure that they appreciate me and I appreciate them a lot for just trusting me.”

Looking forward

Whatever the future holds for her, Cabán said she knows it’ll involve a big passion of hers: Helping others, especially young people, realize their passions and encouraging them to reach for the stars.