WATCH NOW: 'A spirit of joy': Cabán brings life to Columbus community

Walking into the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, visitors are greeted by a bright, friendly smile – that of Jess Cabán.
As the events and administrative coordinator for the Chamber, Cabán keeps the office running, manages the calendar and maintains communication between staff and those interacting with the Chamber.
“She has brought a spirit of joy to the Chamber,” Chamber President Jeanne Schieffer said. “She is very friendly and outgoing with customers and people who come in needing assistance.”
Cabán is a newcomer to the area, having moved from Puerto Rico to Columbus about a year ago. The possibilities in Columbus make her excited for the future.
“I feel like I'm doing something that is important for the community … there are many opportunities for me to continue to grow. And that's what I value the most -- the opportunities, and also the people that (are) willing to just work with you and just be there for you,” Cabán said.
Life in Puerto Rico
Cabán, 32, grew up in southern Puerto Rico in a large family. The oldest of seven children, she had always been around a lot of people and started life with a strong foundation in caring for others and listening to their troubles.
“I was always really curious … I was a curious child and I grew up as a curious adult. So ever since I graduated high school, I went on my own,” Cabán said, adding that she’s always been an independent person.
Cabán is bilingual in English and Spanish. She credits her fluency in English to her love of reading and music – she had access to MTV through which she listened to popular music in the states.
She recalled listening to rap artist Eminem’s CDs and connecting with his music.
“... So I would sit down and write his songs, word by word, I would go back rewind and kind of like, try to understand and I would write down (what) his song says, so that was kind of like the start of me and my English,” Cabán said.
Following her high school graduation, Cabán relocated to a more northern portion of Puerto Rico, where she took a position as an administrative assistant. There, she helped people with employment opportunities, such as assisting with creating resumes and contacting businesses to set up a job interview.
Eventually, she attended college to study psychology but put a hold on obtaining higher education for a greater opportunity: Moving closer to her mother and three siblings, which at that point had been in Columbus for two years, and leaving the unrest in Puerto Rico behind.
Arriving in Columbus
Upon moving to Columbus in July 2019, Cabán knew she didn’t want to work in the manufacturing industry as she’s a people person. So, she took a job at a furniture store.
“At Slumberland, I actually learned that people here (are) really good, people (are) nice. And they respect you, even if you are different, you know, I felt welcomed,” she said.
When her current position opened up at the Chamber earlier this year, Cabán noted that she felt scared about taking on the job. That feeling of anxiousness only just fueled her passion.
“I think that was a turning point in my life where I realized that this is kind of like, whenever I had that feeling that fear, that's the signal for me to just keep pursuing,” she said.
Although Cabán felt afraid, she said she knew she needed to take the chance because it could turn into something great.
Support Local Journalism
“Ever since that moment, I haven't stopped doing that. Every time I feel that I am … a little bit scared or insecure, I automatically switch that thought into ‘OK, I need to do this.’”
Cabán started at the Chamber in April. Her first big project was gathering information and contacts for the Taste of Columbus passports, which featured restaurants and wine and spirit vendors in the area as COVID-19 put a stop to the traditional, in-person event.
Schieffer said that Cabán took on the project and thrived. Cabán is a hard worker, a fast learner and a good troubleshooter, Schieffer added.
“I absolutely loved taking on that project, because it was, first of all, establishing that communication with the business owners, and then just going back and forth with them. So I had the opportunity to meet them … (and) just show them that the Chamber (can) be that representative,” Cabán said.
Her Spanish-speaking skills allow the Chamber to make special connections with Hispanic-owned businesses and organizations.
“I am that person for the Hispanic community. That person they can trust and they can just come to (whatever) they need,” Cabán said. “I am definitely that link, and I'm sure that they appreciate me and I appreciate them a lot for just trusting me.”
Looking forward
Whatever the future holds for her, Cabán said she knows it’ll involve a big passion of hers: Helping others, especially young people, realize their passions and encouraging them to reach for the stars.
“I want to be that person who helps others,” she said. “I want that I want that to be my legacy, that other people (and) young people can dream, and just want to become who they dream.”
As a big sister, Cabán helped foster her sister’s interest in pursuing higher education. They went through tough times together and Cabán is proud of the fact that her sister just graduated from college in Puerto Rico and accepted a job as a nurse in North Carolina.
“She has so much passion for what she does, she is such a great leader,” Cabán said, noting that her other siblings, not the ones also living in Columbus, remain in Puerto Rico.
Cabán said she hopes to one day obtain her psychology degree. For now, though, she’s happy where she’s at with the Chamber and living in Columbus near her family.
Outside the office
Having grown up in an artistic culture, Cabán is, naturally, a very creative person. She enjoys drawing, painting and writing and focusing on her overall wellbeing, whether it’s working out or taking time to work on herself.
“I actually figured out that's the only way that I could help my immediate family,” Cabán said. “For example, I want to be able to help them so they take care of themselves, but I have to take care of myself first.”
Cabán is close with her family and, during the weekends, can be found spending time with her mother and siblings.
Having moved to a completely different country, Cabán finds comfort in Columbus and sees it blossoming into an even better community.
“I used to drive around and just look at the places and say, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is just growing, this is just starting to get built.’ And, you know, I can picture it just evolving, and becoming something bigger…” she said.
Cabán’s journey from Puerto Rico to Nebraska has taught her that anything is possible, once you put your mind to it and believe in yourself.
“The difference between me now and 10 years ago, is that now I know that I can choose where I want to be. I didn't in the past," Cabán said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.