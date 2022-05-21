WATCH NOW: A theater kid: Splittgerber excels in performing arts

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

A self-described "theater kid," Kavanaugh Splittgerber may have been born for the stage.

The Scotus Central Catholic junior, who many may know as Kavan, was at practice after a one act contest when a guest coach visited the team. The coach worked with Splittgerber, which he said was one of his most memorable moments of the school year.

“When I was working with him, I could feel myself improve...” the 17-year-old said. “We really elaborated in what my character was and it helped me expand that character and help see my character in a new light, which felt more realistic and more accurate to the story. I enjoy that quite a bit, being able to express that and it was a great moment for me that helped me continue acting in a newer way.”

This season, the Scotus One Act Team performed the “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” the classic tale of a man who investigates strange happenings between his old friend Dr. Henry Jekyll and a criminal named Edward Hyde.

“The whole duality of man; the good side, the bad side. My character was Dr. Jekyll's best friend, Hastie Lanyon, who was another rival scientist in a way,” Splittgerber said. “We were expressing many different emotions at once which is difficult because instead of being able to play one emotion throughout the whole scene, in this scene in particular, my character functions through a bunch of different ones at one time, whether it be desperation, anger, sadness -- it was hard to master that.”

Scotus One Act competed in state this year for the first time in 14 years. The Shamrocks placed fourth overall in Class B.

Splittgerber is also involved in other performance activities, including speech and musical. He plans to try his hand at mock trial his senior year, he added.

According to Splittgerber, he’s quite fond of speech because of the individuality allowed in the performances.

“When it comes to speech, everything you do in that event can be your own thing. There are so many different categories and so many different things you can do,” he said. “When you do these things, as you do them, you can make it however you want.

"You can perform in this way or you can do this speech this kind of way. Everything is very individual to you and I like having that creative freedom and being able to express myself in that activity.”

The Shamrocks also saw victory for its speech team this season – they won the district title for the first time in 18 years, with Splittgerber qualifying for state in oral interpretation of drama, according to a March Telegram article. The Shamrocks placed seventh in state overall.

Additionally, Splittgerber is on the Scotus Journalism team, which was a state champion this year.

Splittgerber, who’s the son of Cassandra and Kelly Splittgerber of Columbus, said he has been into acting for as long he can remember.

“My parents forced me to a play back when I was younger and ever since (then it's) like, this is a fun thing that I can do and it's something I've always been told I'm actually good at unlike sports,” he said.

Scotus English teacher Becki Zanardi called Splittgerber a great student who is “super independent and has a desire to learn.”

“Scotus is notoriously a sporty school. Kavan brings great balance with fine arts and academics,” Zanardi said. “Fine arts are his forte. His performances in speech and one-act play are exceptional.”

Splittgerber said since his activities are spread throughout the school year, he’s always kept busy and the variety of activities enables him to express himself in different ways.

“I get to interact with all sorts of people and it's always nice being able to like see how I compared to other people as well,” he added. “It gives me an understanding of other people and gives me an understanding of myself.”

Outside the walls of Scotus, Splittgerber can be seen working at the Columbus Hy-Vee in the meat department.

Splittgerber called Scotus a tight-knit community; the students are especially close.

“I could probably name every single person in my class and I've definitely held multiple conversations with everyone as well. I know most people in other classes as well and I like having this stronger sense of everyone's close together. Because it feels nice. It makes things a lot more like friendly, it's a nice environment," he said.

“One of the things that helps going to Scotus is knowing that I have so many people here who I can interact with and be myself.”

The end of his time with Scotus won’t mean the end of his acting career, Splittgerber noted.

“When it comes to acting, there are lots of different ways to do it,” he said. “I've been thinking about maybe do play acting, maybe games and movies, but I've also been really obsessed with voice acting as well. It's something that I've always thought was interesting, and there's not a large number of people who are currently in the business right now. So that would be an easier opening as well.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

