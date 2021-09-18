WATCH NOW: 'A tremendous volunteer' - Klug committed to ag field at Lakeview and home

In the last three or four years, Klug has ridden the tractor while tilling the fields. He said he hasn’t yet planted or harvested the land itself but will eventually. That task is normally completed while he's in school.

“I’ve just slowly been working up to where I am more and more involved,” Klug said.

His family’s operation has 2,000 head of cattle, 800 acres of farmland and an extra 400 acres it helps tend, Klug said. The Klugs mostly grow corn but also have a few fields of beets, he added.

Meanwhile, at Lakeview, Klug is involved in more than just FFA. He's also part of Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society and plays football, basketball and soccer for the Vikings.

Lakeview Junior-Senior Principal Steve Borer said Klug has been “instrumental” in volunteering for FFA, adding the senior has also shown leadership by helping with various activities.