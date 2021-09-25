WATCH NOW: 'A true Nebraskan': Lee Rupp honored, dedication held for area named after the conservationist

Former Nebraska Game and Parks Commission District Manager Dan Rochford talks about how he first met Lee Rupp. A dedication was held Friday for the Lee Rupp Wildlife Management Area which is south of Monroe

Longtime conservationist Lee Rupp’s influence on preservation can be found throughout Nebraska. It can be traced to current Nebraska Game and Parks Commission officials and one gubernatorial candidate as an example.

The Monroe resident’s influence will be seen by community members and visitors alike now after a dedication was held Friday to rename the Looking Glass Wildlife Management Area into the Lee Rupp Wildlife Management Area.

Earlier this year, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission recognized Rupp for his conservation work by naming a stretch of land – which is about 1.5 miles south of Monroe – after him. NGPC made it official with a sign unveiled during the dedication.

Rupp said following the ceremony that having the area named after him is somewhat fitting. His family used to own the land over 100 years ago but lost it all in “the Dirty ’30s,” Rupp said.

“It means a lot, especially since it has a family connection,” Rupp said of the dedication. “… I don’t own it now obviously but we kind of came back to make an imprint on it.”