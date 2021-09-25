WATCH NOW: 'A true Nebraskan': Lee Rupp honored, dedication held for area named after the conservationist

Longtime conservationist Lee Rupp’s influence on preservation can be found throughout Nebraska. It can be traced to current Nebraska Game and Parks Commission officials and one gubernatorial candidate as an example.
The Monroe resident’s influence will be seen by community members and visitors alike now after a dedication was held Friday to rename the Looking Glass Wildlife Management Area into the Lee Rupp Wildlife Management Area.
Earlier this year, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission recognized Rupp for his conservation work by naming a stretch of land – which is about 1.5 miles south of Monroe – after him. NGPC made it official with a sign unveiled during the dedication.
Rupp said following the ceremony that having the area named after him is somewhat fitting. His family used to own the land over 100 years ago but lost it all in “the Dirty ’30s,” Rupp said.
“It means a lot, especially since it has a family connection,” Rupp said of the dedication. “… I don’t own it now obviously but we kind of came back to make an imprint on it.”
Around 40 people – which included about 12 members of Rupp’s family including his wife, Kay – threw caution to the wind to attend the dedication as a rainstorm almost dampened the festivities. But outside of a few sprinkles, the weather cooperated.
“For all of us who have appreciated Lee’s life’s work – like many of us, I’ve known Lee forever – it warms our hearts,” said Platte County native Jim Pillen, who’s also running for the Republican nomination for governor of Nebraska.
“There’s nobody more deserving or fitting. He’s what you call a true Nebraskan. He’s served all of us his entire life without anybody really knowing.”
The commission honored Rupp for his preservation efforts as a fisheries biologist, state senator, outdoor writer and hunting and fishing guide.
NGPC District Manager Jeff Schuckman, Director Jim Douglas and former District Manager Dan Rochford all spoke at the dedication. They talked about their friendship with Rupp but also spoke about the conservationist's humility and commitment to preservation.
“It’s a beautiful day, really, because we’re celebrating a beautiful place, a beautiful person with a beautiful history of conservation and leadership in not only the state but the nation and the community,” Douglas said.
Rupp’s conservation work dates back almost 50 years.
He initially worked with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in 1972. He served as the district manager and a fisheries biologist for about 11 years.
During that time, Rupp talked about the importance of conservatism to well-known individuals. As the Grand National Mixed Hunt guide in Silver Creek, he taught celebrities like Western movie star and singer Roy Rogers, astronauts Paul Weltz and Ron Evans and World War II Gen. Jimmy Doolittle about area wildlife and natural environments found in the state.
Then in the 1980s, Rupp decided to run for public office, being elected to represent District 22 in the Nebraska Legislature. During Rupp’s tenure as a state senator, he championed bills that helped fish, conservation and wildlife. Such bills determined the base flows of streams and allowed elk hunting in the state.
He later worked with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for a few years, retiring about 20 years ago.
Rupp also mentored young conservations and fisheries biologists by educating them on the significance of conservation. Additionally, he's done that through his columns, where he’s written about preservation topics that have been featured in Nebraska Magazine and The Columbus Telegram.
Rupp – the ever-conservationist teacher – said the biggest takeaway he wanted the attendees at the dedication to remember was that the most important resource in the world is water. The Lee Rupp Wildlife Management Area has a vital resource as it contains part of the Ogallala Aquifer.
“That’s the message we can’t put out enough,” Rupp said. “We’re blessed here with that. We take that for granted: Our water.”
Rupp said he was thrilled to have the dedication, joking at 84 years old he thought he wouldn’t see some of the people who were in attendance for the ceremony.
“It was great. It was quite a trip,” Rupp said. “I was really moved by it.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.