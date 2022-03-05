WATCH NOW: 'A voice is worth sharing rather than keeping to yourself': Magdaleno has passion in helping others

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

Back in 2016, Columbus High School senior Alondra Magdaleno-Alvarado was volunteering with Centro Hispano, encouraging Hispanic residents to vote in the upcoming election.

Magdaleno said she wanted to help because she wanted the Hispanic community to have their voices heard in the election. By doing so, it began the high school senior’s work helping others.

“I absolutely love giving back to my community,” she said. “… It was the first push to me saying, ‘Maybe I should be involved in this community.’ … Because a voice is worth sharing rather than keeping to yourself.”

Magdaleno, who turns 18 on Saturday, has done that through Hispanic-Latino Leadership at the high school. Through the club, she and other students attended a meeting in Bellevue where they learned about various career opportunities for those with a Hispanic or Latino background.

“It focuses on us and how much we can affect the community in a positive way,” said Magdaleno. “(We can) not only help out with what we know both bilingual and culturally but it also focuses on how we can be a diverse part of our community.”

It doesn’t take long to see Magdaleno has a passion for that. She talked with passion and flashed a bright smile while discussing the importance of impacting her community.

“We’re not only helping out with our families but he can also help out so much more in our community with the job opportunities, college offers and even making connections right there in those conferences,” she said.

Magdaleno is also involved in the Columbus After School Program. She helps at Emerson Elementary School where she’s a door monitor to “help kids be safe,” she said.

“We take care of kids who need an extra place to stay,” said Magdaleno, who is in her first year in the after school program.

“Typically, we have them until 6 p.m. They’re such a delight. They have so much fun there. They’re not only interacting with each other but they’re also learning. Because our activities aren’t just ‘Let’s have fun,’ they’re, ‘Let’s have fun and learn.’”

She said interacting with the younger kids has impacted her life quite a bit. She is not only seeing another generation come up through the Columbus Public Schools system but she’s also discovered a passion for helping children, Magdaleno added.

Columbus After School Program Project Director Stacey Whiting said Magdaleno has been an amazing helper.

“She’s very passionate. She’s nice and friendly with the kids,” said Whiting.

Magdaleno is also heavily involved in the music scene at CHS as she’s in marching band and concert choir.

With high school graduation only a few months away, Magdaleno has her plans set. She is going to study at Texas Tech University in Lubbock to study wealth management.

Magdaleno said she knows it may seem like she’s moving far away from her family to become an Aggie but she has plenty of relatives in The Lone Star State.

“The most important thing to me is family,” she said. “This will not only be a new chapter or opportunity for me but I think this will connect with more bonds in my family.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

