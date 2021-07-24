WATCH NOW: Adame enjoys helping, spending time with others

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.
When talking with Scotus Central Catholic senior Chris Adame, it’s easy to tell that he’s a people person.
He’s been able to interact with folks in various ways. He competes in cross country and soccer for the Shamrocks, participates in Revolution, spends time with friends and is involved in a plethora of other activities at school.
“I just like being around people. I’m a social person,” Adame said.
Adame, who turned 18 on Friday, said Revolution has been a meaningful experience.
Revolution is a program at the Center for Survivors, which began in 1998 as a method to help young people recognize victimization. The program consists of students from the three local high schools in Columbus. They go around town and the surrounding areas to talk to kids - both elementary and high school age - about sexual assault and dating violence by presenting different situations in a play and explaining how they can stop it from happening.
Adame said he helps out by handing out fliers at parades, participating in play dates with younger kids at the park and being the narrator of the performances that are put on by the students.
“I just want to be an advocate, a leader,” Adame said. “I want to be someone who people can trust and talk to.”
Adame doesn’t only perform in the Revolution plays. He’s also taken part in one act, speech and musical since his freshman year.
Adame said when he entered high school, he knew we wanted to try acting through one act. He added he's enjoyed it ever since, getting a bigger role each year.
“I really like one act,” Adame said. “Even if it has long practices from 6-8:30, I find it fun. I enjoy going to practice. I love being around everybody in one act.”
He said speech is a bit different as it has a competitive aspect.
“You get to see what you’re made of at speech meets,” Adame said, with a grin. “It’s something that you’ve got to work on to make it very good. It’s a big accomplishment every time you do well at a meet or go to state.”
He added the environment has been amazing, saying he and his teammates are a “close-knit family.”
Scotus Activities Director and cross country coach Merlin Lahm said Adame has been a great member of the team for the last few seasons. He added Adame will be one of the senior leaders in the upcoming season.
"He's a consistent worker," Lahm said. "You can always count on him."
Although Adame enjoys the performing aspects of his high school activities, he said he hopes to go into the medical field one day. He added that he applied at the Columbus Community Hospital’s volunteer program as a way to glean information about that line of work.
Adame said he’s considering going into either the pharmaceutical or orthopedic side.
“I have a more science-and math-oriented brain so I was thinking something with math or science,” he said. “I was intrigued with all the biology and life science classes that I’ve taken at Scotus so I thought the medical field would probably be a good path to go on.”
