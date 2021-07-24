WATCH NOW: Adame enjoys helping, spending time with others

Adame said he helps out by handing out fliers at parades, participating in play dates with younger kids at the park and being the narrator of the performances that are put on by the students.

“I just want to be an advocate, a leader,” Adame said. “I want to be someone who people can trust and talk to.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Adame doesn’t only perform in the Revolution plays. He’s also taken part in one act, speech and musical since his freshman year.

Adame said when he entered high school, he knew we wanted to try acting through one act. He added he's enjoyed it ever since, getting a bigger role each year.

“I really like one act,” Adame said. “Even if it has long practices from 6-8:30, I find it fun. I enjoy going to practice. I love being around everybody in one act.”

He said speech is a bit different as it has a competitive aspect.

“You get to see what you’re made of at speech meets,” Adame said, with a grin. “It’s something that you’ve got to work on to make it very good. It’s a big accomplishment every time you do well at a meet or go to state.”

He added the environment has been amazing, saying he and his teammates are a “close-knit family.”