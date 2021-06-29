WATCH NOW: 'Always a fun time': Three generations of Balaks play in tarok tournament

Royce Balak understands the importance of keeping traditions alive. After all, he and his family came out of state to the Clarkson Czech Days in Colfax County over the weekend to spend time together by playing in a tarok tournament.
Royce, who lived in Columbus for 20 years, has been playing tarok since he was a kid. Tarok is a four-player point-trump game with bidding. The game is played with an unusual deck of tarot cards that contains 54 cards, including the trump suit called Tarocks.
“My grandfather, Adolph, lived in Howells and he loved playing tarok,” Royce recalled on Sunday inside K&L Brass Rail in Clarkson, while waiting for the tournament to begin. “We decided to come here for Czech Days one time for a festival. I was a real young kid. … I was an 18, 19-year-old, and they had the tarok tournament.”
Participating in that tournament jump-started Royce’s regular visits to Clarkson. Royce’s father, Vern, lived in Beemer and loved the game as well.
“…Ever since then, we've been trying to come back on a regular basis,” Royce noted.
Royce played tarok before then, though; he was exposed to the game as a young boy.
“I used to sit on my parents’ lap when I was a kid, under 5, and that's how you would learn to play cards. They would play all the time and you would learn the cards, you would learn how to play the game,” Royce said.
“My grandfather loved to drink Mogen David, or blackberry brandy, and we'd play cards and all of a sudden he'd have a glass of Mogen David.”
Royce’s love for tarok spread to his children and now, his grandson.
Royce now lives in St. Joseph, Missouri, but met up with his sons Michael (and girlfriend Kate Fimple), Brad (and wife Katherine), Jon (and wife Lauren) and his daughter Katherine (and husband Zachary Humphrey). Brad has a son, Carter, who played in Sunday’s tournament, and another child named Landon who’s still a little too young to understand the game.
“Carter is 8. He can play and count (the game) and does a good job,” Royce said.
These days, members of the Balak family travel from out of the Colfax/Platte County area for the event. Michael comes from St. Joseph, Katherine from Kansas City, and Brad and Jon from Omaha.
“To us, this is just coming from this Nebraska small town,” Brad said. “It's friendly people. People that have every kind of background that you can think of.”
Not all members of the family can come every single year, but this year they did, meaning Sunday's tarok tournament had three generations of the Balak family taking part in the competition.
“It's been a few years since I've been here,” Brad said. “But we went for like two or three years solid and then I think Royce won one year, Katrina won one year, I got second one year. We're coming back with a little bigger family.”
Playing the game
Tarok isn’t for everybody, noted Gene Sindelar of Schuyler.
The game is essentially based on tricks, trumps and bidding, with cards being given a specific value. The goal is to achieve a certain number of points, which can depend on the version of tarok being played.
“Some places they play 35 and one, or 35 into the 70 points in a game,” Sindelar said.
There are a number of roles that can change from hand to hand, a significant list of terminology and a system of chips.
“It's an unusual game,” Sindelar said. “You don't really have a partner but you have a partner. You need to play with a partner or play by yourself. …Not everybody can play it.”
Sunday’s tarok tournament was a chance for Sindelar to also spend time with his family as his brothers-in-law and cousin participated.
For Royce, the regular trip back to Clarkson Czech Days’ tarok tournament holds special meaning.
“We grew up in this area,” said Royce, who ended up placing third in the tournament. “Just from always seeing my grandparents and family and friends and relations, you always come back here. But (it’s) always a fun time.”
