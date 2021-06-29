WATCH NOW: 'Always a fun time': Three generations of Balaks play in tarok tournament

“My grandfather loved to drink Mogen David, or blackberry brandy, and we'd play cards and all of a sudden he'd have a glass of Mogen David.”

Royce’s love for tarok spread to his children and now, his grandson.

Royce now lives in St. Joseph, Missouri, but met up with his sons Michael (and girlfriend Kate Fimple), Brad (and wife Katherine), Jon (and wife Lauren) and his daughter Katherine (and husband Zachary Humphrey). Brad has a son, Carter, who played in Sunday’s tournament, and another child named Landon who’s still a little too young to understand the game.

“Carter is 8. He can play and count (the game) and does a good job,” Royce said.

These days, members of the Balak family travel from out of the Colfax/Platte County area for the event. Michael comes from St. Joseph, Katherine from Kansas City, and Brad and Jon from Omaha.

“To us, this is just coming from this Nebraska small town,” Brad said. “It's friendly people. People that have every kind of background that you can think of.”

Not all members of the family can come every single year, but this year they did, meaning Sunday's tarok tournament had three generations of the Balak family taking part in the competition.