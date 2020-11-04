WATCH NOW: American pride - St. Bons students vote in mock election

Most ballot boxes aren’t covered in stars and cartoon elephants and donkeys. Plus, usually voters are taller than them.
But at St. Bonaventure Catholic Elementary School, students were able to “vote” on Tuesday by placing a can of food inside either a box decorated for President Donald Trump or a box decorated for Former Vice President Joe Biden.
The students voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump - 191 students voted for Trump and 43 for Biden.
“We typically also do a food drive at our school every year around Thanksgiving and so we thought, well, instead of voting with an actual ballot, let’s vote with food,” said Stacy Chohon, a second-grade teacher who helped organize the mock election. “That way, we can help people in our community and everybody’s kind of a winner.”
The food will go to Simon House and though students will vote with one can, Chohon said they can bring in more than one can and all of it will be donated.
Chohon has always been interested in government and politics and said she wanted to help the school get involved and educate students about voting.
“Part of being a good citizen is just exercising your right to vote, helping others, getting involved,” Chohon said.
On Tuesday morning, Lynn Mielak’s kindergarten students filtered one by one through red, white and blue streamers taped to the top of the social hall doors. The room was almost empty, save for two large red and blue boxes sitting on a table, with cartoon Republican and Democrat signs.
Principal Cheryl Zoucha reminded all of them to look at the pictures of the candidates. Some students went back and forth between the boxes. Others went straight for the box they wanted. One young boy skipped and jumped on his way out after voting.
Afterward, the students signed a piece of paper on the wall adorned with big black “I Voted” letters and went outside with Mielak for popsicles donated by Hy-Vee.
“That was so cool,” yelled one kid.
“I just voted,” said another.
The students wandered off outside away from the lines of American flags at the edge of the grass.
A mix of voices discussed how many cans were in whose boxes and who voted for who floated through the air. Some enterprising young minds even wanted to know who their teacher would vote for. Two students tried to convince Mielak about Biden versus Trump.
It’s important to teach kids what it means to be a good citizen, Zoucha said.
“We have the opportunity, too, and the freedom to vote for our leaders and so we just want to instill the importance of being a part of the election process as a citizen of the United States,” she added.
Beyond the red, white and blue popsicles, students were also decked out in the country’s colors.
“Today we also allowed our students to dress down in red, white and blue and, again, it’s just to create that spirit of patriotism for our country,” Zoucha said.
Although young, the students didn’t blindly vote.
“We still get those scholastic magazines or those weekly reader type things,” Chohon said. “Teachers are doing those kinds of things, we’ve watched videos, we’ve been trying to learn about the different candidates.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
