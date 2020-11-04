WATCH NOW: American pride - St. Bons students vote in mock election

A mix of voices discussed how many cans were in whose boxes and who voted for who floated through the air. Some enterprising young minds even wanted to know who their teacher would vote for. Two students tried to convince Mielak about Biden versus Trump.

It’s important to teach kids what it means to be a good citizen, Zoucha said.

“We have the opportunity, too, and the freedom to vote for our leaders and so we just want to instill the importance of being a part of the election process as a citizen of the United States,” she added.

Beyond the red, white and blue popsicles, students were also decked out in the country’s colors.

“Today we also allowed our students to dress down in red, white and blue and, again, it’s just to create that spirit of patriotism for our country,” Zoucha said.

Although young, the students didn’t blindly vote.