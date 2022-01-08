 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEADERS OF TOMORROW | PROFILE #39

WATCH NOW: 'An outstanding young man': Noah Koch likes to help others

  • 0

Lakeview High School senior Noah Koch talks about Revolution.
noah koch

Lakeview High School senior Noah Koch stands in downtown Columbus on Friday. Koch is a member of Revolution, a program at the Center for Survivors. 

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

Noah Koch admitted when he was asked in the eighth grade to join Revolution, he was a bit scared to join.

The now-Lakeview High School senior said it came down to his nerves. He was anxious to talk to his fellow students about domestic abuse and sexual assault. However, Koch added he realized the topics were vital to present to local students.

“I’m glad that I did join,” Koch, 18, reflected. “I’ve been able to help a lot of people and some of these problems are bigger than my nervousness to talk to other people. Helping other people is what I like.”

Revolution – a Center for Survivors program - began in 1998 as a way to help young people identify victimization. Those in the program talk to children, both elementary and high school age, about sexual abuse and domestic violence by presenting different scenarios in a play and how they can prevent it from happening. The Revolution members are students from Lakeview, Scotus Central Catholic and Columbus High School.

“We want to let other people in our schools know what we do so if they ever have problems, they can come to us,” Koch said.

The teenagers also participate in local and surrounding area parades and fairs, passing out flyers that provide information about the Center for Survivors.

Koch said he’s enjoyed his experience in Revolution as he’s surrounded by like-minded students who want to help others.

“A lot of my friends are in it and there are a lot of people like me in it,” he said. “There are a lot of leaders who want to do good in the community and leave something behind before they go off to college or get a job somewhere else. They want to make an impact in our area.”

Center for Survivors Services Director and Revolution Supervisor Abbie Tessendorf said Koch is not a typical kid for his age. He’s also sensitive, caring, helpful and thoughtful, she added.

“Noah is an outstanding young man who puts others first,” Tessendorf said. “I think that’s an unusual quality in somebody so young. … He tries to be a good mentor to younger kids. If people were in trouble, I think he would be a non-judgmental, kind person who would help them. He’s really unique.”

basketball

Lakeview senior Noah Koch takes a shot from beyond the arc in holiday tournament title game against Scotus back in December. Koch was also in track and field and football but a foot injury stopped him competing in both sports. 

She added Koch doesn’t do these good deeds to get recognition as his sole goal is to help others.

Koch praised Tessendorf as well, saying she helped train the students on how to assist their classmates if they are experiencing any troubles.

At Lakeview, Koch is involved in basketball and student council. He was also in football and track and field but a foot injury forced him to stop playing in both of them.

Although he’s unable to compete in the two sports, Tessendorf said Koch is each team’s biggest supporter.

“He’s always there to support his team,” she said.

Outside of school, Koch helps his father, Joel, at the family farm. He’s also part of the St. John’s Lutheran Church youth group. He recently returned from a mission trip to a Minnesota reservation where they provided hats, gloves and mittens to the young children there.

“We went there door-to-door. It was like negative 35 outside,” Koch said, adding jokingly that the recent cold weather in Columbus feels a bit warmer compared to the temperature in Minnesota.

With high school graduation a few months away, Koch plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln later this year. As a self-proclaimed “numbers guy,” Koch said he’s going to major in accounting and minor in finance.

“I think the College of Business in Lincoln is going to be really nice for me,” he said.

His goal is to become a certified public accountant and hopefully move back to Columbus following college.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

WATCH NOW: Leaders of Tomorrow Noah Koch

