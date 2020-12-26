WATCH NOW: 'An overall good person': Travis Hill gives back to Columbus through CASA, Habitat

Travis Hill wears many hats in life - he’s a husband, father, manager, educator, student, soldier and volunteer. If there’s one thing he has learned, though, it’s that all roads lead back to home: Columbus.
Hill and his family moved seven times in 12 years before Hill started working at the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) and they moved to the area for good.
“You would like the guy, (he’s) very personable,” said Ken Curry, vice president of customer and corporate services at NPPD. “He’s the type that he would do as he says; just an overall good person (who’s) willing to help others.”
‘Hold on tight’
Hill is a Friend, Nebraska, native who married his high school sweetheart, Tara. His now-wife moved to Friend in the eighth grade. He grew up in a tight-knit family with a brother and sister who live nearby; they were homeschooled until Hill reached seventh grade.
“Having four kids of my own now, I know that half the reason my mother sent us back to school because she’d have locked us in the basement forever if we didn’t,” he joked. “It was a good time.”
The siblings often visited friends who lived in the country and frequently worked on said farms.
“If you haven’t thrown bales and drank lemonade and swam in a farm pond after throwing farm bales, you probably haven’t lived yet,” Hill said.
After graduating from high school, Hill attended Wayne State College for a year and then got married in 2005. The couple moved to Columbus for the first of three times and had their first child.
“We were 18 and 19, so just two weeks after she graduated high school,” he said. “Six months after that, I took off for Iraq and came back in 2007 and went to Central Community College here in Columbus; that’s where she was at.”
The Hill family moved around quite a bit the next 12 years due to chasing job opportunities and/or education pursuits. Although he left Wayne State, Hill eventually received his undergraduate degree from Grace University in Omaha, which has since been closed.
“You know, you have your perfect picture and things work out, then you just run. I always joke with folks that I went to just about every college in the state of Nebraska, except for UNL, to get my undergrad,” Hill said. “You just kind of hold on tight and keep running and try to find a place to make it work.”
They also continued growing their family, with the couple having four kids before reaching the age of 25.
“After 2005, Columbus has always been home to us …” Hill said. “I got this job with NPPD in 2013 so June of 2013 is when we came back. We’ve been here ever since and we don’t plan on leaving.”
Hill manages the business’ project management organization; he has 13 project managers who are in charge of various projects throughout Nebraska.
“He’s just done a very good job,” said Curry, who has known Hill for about seven years. “The neat thing about Travis is he’s got a strong military background so he brings that organization. He brings a very positive attitude, which is tremendous. He’s always positive about what he’s doing and willing to learn, willing to do more.”
Hill’s children are Trey, 15; Taya, 12; Tynlee, 10; and Tristen, 8. Tara is a teacher for Twin River Public Schools in Genoa.
He and Tara can often be seen around the Lakeview school district, taking their children to and from activities and attending the kids’ sporting games. The couple enjoys golfing and playing in a softball league in the summertime.
Hill said he loves living in Columbus as it’s large enough to have everything its residents need but small enough for that small-town feel.
“A lot of the people are still family-focused unlike a corporate town like Papillion or Omaha,” he added. “We’ve got good, hardworking folks that care for their family and just want to live their life and enjoy the time they have. I kind of like not getting caught in the rush of the Lincoln or Omaha type cities.”
A military man
Hill has been in the U.S. Army Reserve for 18 years. He plans to retire from the military in two years.
“I’m an engineer officer, and I’ve had two deployments to Iraq – from 2006 to 2007 and then again in 2010 to 2011,” he said.
As part of his military duties, Hill is an associate professor of military science at Wayne State.
“It’s like ROTC-type stuff so military history, leadership, organizational stuff,” he said. “The course that I teach is a night class on Wednesdays in Wayne. I have an office on campus up there so I go to campus on Wednesday and then I teach my night class and I head back home.”
He’s not only an instructor, though. Hill is also pursuing a master’s degree in business administration.
“I’ve always wanted to be a Wayne State alumni, and I was looking at the calendar the other day and I saw started there in 2004, and in 2021, I should finally achieve that goal,” Hill noted.” It’s kind of funny how life works out.”
Hill dedicates free time to the CASA Connection of Platte and Colfax counties and the Habitat for Humanity of Columbus, but his volunteerism with Habitat has expanded to help others who have served his country.
Giving back
Hill has been involved with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and Habitat since 2016. He’s been helping out with various builds for Habitat homes.
“Last year, 2019, they were doing the veteran build,” Hill said. “I was pretty excited about that, and we did a fundraiser at NPPD to help raise funds for that. We did pretty well there. Now I’m getting tied into their veterans' committee and now I’m a member of the Habitat board.”
The purpose of the newly-established veterans' committee is to organize smaller, home repair-type projects for veterans. Instead of helping just one family a year by constructing a full house, the committee will be able to help multiple residents annually with projects such as remodeling a bathroom for accessibility, repainting the outside of a home or replacing a damaged roof.
“I like the prospect of having the opportunity to do some minor to major repairs for multiple individuals in the community over the course of the year; to broaden the impact of that organization is an exciting proposition,” Hill said.
Earlier this year, volunteers were being sought to serve on the veterans' committee and, after an article was published in The Telegram about this need, the response was positive, he noted.
“We’ve got folks that are in the realty business, interested members of the community, veterans, I think we’ve got a banker on the board so it was quite a diverse group of folks interested – some of which have served, some of which have not – in the opportunity to help veterans in need,” Hill said.
As for CASA, Hill is a member of the nonprofit’s board of directors and heads its compliance team. He strongly believes in the work CASA advocates do to act as a voice for disadvantaged children.
“One of my jobs in my early career was family support work and family visitation, so helping children in foster care environments is always really important to me,” Hill said. “There’s a couple of families from a decade ago that I’m still in contact with some of those kids. I’ve seen and experienced the need of foster children and the instability that they have.”
It’s Hill’s excellence through his work at NPPD and dedication to good causes that make him an important part of Columbus, Curry said.
“He’s a great representative of NPPD and a great representative of the Columbus community,” Curry added.
A faith-based life
Religion has shaped who Hill is as a person, having established a strong belief in God since a young age.
“We were a very Bible-based family,” Hill said, adding that as an adult, he and his family attend the Columbus Berean Church. “That kind of got knit into our fabric there; we were homeschooled until about seventh grade.”
Hill is drawn to the missions of CASA and Habitat because, as a believer in Christ, it’s important to help others.
“I think that’s really important and the biggest thing that we can do – I’m not one of those people that like to run around and be in everyone’s face and be over the top – but I think through service and through sacrificing yourself for others, folks see what you’re all about,” Hill said. “It’s an opportunity to share your love for Christ in that manner.”
