WATCH NOW: 'An overall good person': Travis Hill gives back to Columbus through CASA, Habitat

“If you haven’t thrown bales and drank lemonade and swam in a farm pond after throwing farm bales, you probably haven’t lived yet,” Hill said.

After graduating from high school, Hill attended Wayne State College for a year and then got married in 2005. The couple moved to Columbus for the first of three times and had their first child.

“We were 18 and 19, so just two weeks after she graduated high school,” he said. “Six months after that, I took off for Iraq and came back in 2007 and went to Central Community College here in Columbus; that’s where she was at.”

The Hill family moved around quite a bit the next 12 years due to chasing job opportunities and/or education pursuits. Although he left Wayne State, Hill eventually received his undergraduate degree from Grace University in Omaha, which has since been closed.

“You know, you have your perfect picture and things work out, then you just run. I always joke with folks that I went to just about every college in the state of Nebraska, except for UNL, to get my undergrad,” Hill said. “You just kind of hold on tight and keep running and try to find a place to make it work.”

They also continued growing their family, with the couple having four kids before reaching the age of 25.