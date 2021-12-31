WATCH NOW: 'An overall, well-rounded kid': Makayla Prather enjoys giving back to community

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

Because of the New Year holiday on Saturday, this week's "Leaders of Tomorrow" feature is being published today.

Whether it's through unified bowling or Night to Shine, Columbus High School senior Makayla Prather said she likes to give back to the community.

When reflecting on which experiences she has enjoyed the most, she said many of them have come from unified bowling. Prather – who also bowls for the Discoverers and a club team – said unified bowling has allowed her to play the sport with students who have intellectual disabilities.

Prather, 17, said she and her partner compete in bowling competitions as a way to experience what it’s like to be on a team and feel included in the sport. Prather has been a part of unified bowling since it began during her sophomore year.

“It’s just a lot of fun because you can help them,” Prather said. “It’s not serious at all. It’s where you go and have fun. You teach them how to bowl and you work together as a team.”

Earlier this year her team placed second at districts, she added.

Makayla’s mother, Janelle, said she’s been amazed seeing her daughter's involvement in aiding others around her.

“She was raised to help others and to know that’s a part of life and being in a community,” Janelle said. “It’s to give back and help others. We, as a family, have volunteered in different aspects of the communities we’ve lived in. She’s been with us every step of the way.”

Makayla has helped others through volunteering through Night to Shine.

Through the former Heisman-winning quarterback Tim Tebow’s foundation, Night to Shine is for those usually aged 14 and older with developmental and/or physical disabilities providing them their very own prom-like dance. Makayla has gotten the chance to participate through her mom who’s on the Columbus’ Night to Shine committee.

Last year was a tad different due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was held virtually as volunteers – like Makayla – created goodie bags that included crowns and tiaras.

Makayla also has a connection with Night to Shine through her sister, Destyni – who’s in the life skills program at Columbus Public Schools' Cassette House. Cassette House is a transitional program for students ages 18-21 and individuals with special needs to provide them certain life skills.

“Since I’m so closely connected to that community I just help out,” Makayla said of volunteering with Night to Shine. “… So whenever they need help, I just help out.”

The family connection can also be seen with unified bowling. Makayla said she was able to bowl with her sister this season.

Makayla is involved in more than those two activities. She's also in student council, National Honor Society, cheerleading, unified track and C-Club.

Following graduation, Makayla said her goal is to go into the medical field with the hope of becoming a dermatologist and owning her own clinic one day. She plans to major in biology with a double minor in chemistry and Spanish at Kansas State University. She’ll be following in her family’s footsteps by going into the medical field as her mom is currently a nurse.

Janelle said no matter where her daughter goes in life, she will do an amazing job.

“She’s an overall, well-rounded kid,” Janelle said. “She’s always been one who’s looked out for the underdog so to speak. I’m confident that she will continue to do that throughout her life.”

