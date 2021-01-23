WATCH NOW: Answering the call: Humphrey teen turns rotary phone into unique lamp

For one of her 2020 4-H projects, Kiersten Preister ripped apart a rotary phone and reassembled it into a lamp, complete with a dial dimmer.

"It's a pretty involved project so I was a little nervous," the 18-year-old Humphrey native said.

It had been on her to-do list since seeing a Pinterest photo of a rotary phone lamp about two years ago. Stuck at home during quarantine in the spring of 2020, Kiersten finally decided to give the project a go.

Kiersten ended up building the lamp over a few weeks in the spring and completed it in time to enter it in the Platte County Fair.

Kiersten began the project with about a decade of robotics experience under her belt, having started participating in robotics programs when she was 7. But, there was still plenty for her to learn.

"It was a big project. Every step I thought, 'Oh this will be easy, this is the easy step.' And then five hours later I'd be like, 'It's not easy'," Kiersten said. "I've never done soldering before so it was my first time doing that. And then I learned how a circuit worked and how a dimmer works in a circuit.”

As with many 4-H projects, building the lamp was a family affair.