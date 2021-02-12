WATCH NOW: Area florists gear up for Valentine's Day rush

It has been a very hectic week for florists in Columbus and throughout the world as Valentine's Day, one of the biggest floral holidays of the year, approaches.
"It's been busy," Columbus Hy-Vee Floral Manager Cyndi Jarecke said. "Busy, busy, busy."
Jarecke said it has been that way all week at Hy-Vee Floral, 3010 23rd St. in Columbus, as the holiday of love is on Sunday.
"We've got two trucks going all day Thursday and a full fleet on Friday and Saturday," Jarecke said. "We go to Silver Creek and Shelby and Duncan, Richland, Schuyler, all over. We deliver within about a 20-mile radius."
The same is true for Blossoms Floral and Home and Accent Floral and Galleria in Columbus, which have also been busy in the final days leading up to Valentine's.
It may seem like a last-minute scramble, but many florists begin preparing two or three months in advance. The head start is necessary to make sure they get the flowers they want.
"Most of the floral in America doesn't come from America. It comes from Europe or from Central America, now," Accent Floral and Galleria Owner and Manager Tammy Hempstead said.
Because of the nature of the supply chain, florists need to get orders in early, usually some time in December.
"The distributors who bring the floral to us have to pre-book with the wholesalers and the farms," Hempstead said.
At Accent Floral, 3413 21st St., Hempstead said she takes last year's demand and the current market into account when placing orders.
Of course, Hempstead said, there is always security in the knowledge that red roses will be in high demand.
At Blossoms Floral and Home, 2917 23rd St., flowers started coming in over the last week or two.
"In that time period, all of our flowers start showing up. So we have lots of flowers to process and go through," Blossoms Owner and Manager Mitchell Tucker said. "It's final prep to make sure all of our product is out and ready."
That also involves rotating in holiday decorations and switching out the displays in the store for Valentine's Day.
Tucker said the holiday has been extended for florists this year due to Valentine's Day falling on a Sunday.
"We're a lot busier on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, whereas previously it would just be the day before and the day-of," Tucker said.
Being in its sixth year of business has also helped keep Blossoms busy, Tucker said, because it has built a very loyal clientele.
"We have a number of orders that stand every year," Tucker said. "And normally about two weeks out we see orders start to trickle in. This close, we see them constantly."
Hempstead said the processing they do upon receiving their flowers is very important to ensure their longevity.
"We want our floral to last two weeks for a person," Hempstead said.
That's a tall order, considering that many of the flowers may have been cut up to two months ago by the time they arrive. But, the folks at Accent and Blossoms said they take a lot of pride in their work.
"Always support your local people," Tucker said. "You are not just another order to us. We really want to make you happy and we want you to understand that we're here to offer more."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.