WATCH NOW: Area florists gear up for Valentine's Day rush

It has been a very hectic week for florists in Columbus and throughout the world as Valentine's Day, one of the biggest floral holidays of the year, approaches.

"It's been busy," Columbus Hy-Vee Floral Manager Cyndi Jarecke said. "Busy, busy, busy."

Jarecke said it has been that way all week at Hy-Vee Floral, 3010 23rd St. in Columbus, as the holiday of love is on Sunday.

"We've got two trucks going all day Thursday and a full fleet on Friday and Saturday," Jarecke said. "We go to Silver Creek and Shelby and Duncan, Richland, Schuyler, all over. We deliver within about a 20-mile radius."

The same is true for Blossoms Floral and Home and Accent Floral and Galleria in Columbus, which have also been busy in the final days leading up to Valentine's.

It may seem like a last-minute scramble, but many florists begin preparing two or three months in advance. The head start is necessary to make sure they get the flowers they want.

"Most of the floral in America doesn't come from America. It comes from Europe or from Central America, now," Accent Floral and Galleria Owner and Manager Tammy Hempstead said.