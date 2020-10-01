WATCH NOW: Area law enforcement take pride in relationship with community

Columbus Police Capt. Doug Molczyk believes a tradition of community involvement is responsible for creating and sustaining the supportive and respectful relationship between residents and members of local law enforcement.
Molczyk has been working in law enforcement for 32 years and he said the community has supported law enforcement as long as he’s been in Columbus.
People bring in food, hold prayer rallies and send cards.
“I can tell you stories of officers who have been in line at a fast-food restaurant and somebody’s paid for their lunch,” Molczyk said. “When Officer Wangler was shot, citizens stepped up and assisted his family.”
Sgt. Bradley Wangler was wounded in the shoulder and neck during a shootout with a wanted man in June 2018, after which he spent several months recovering at home in Columbus.
People in local law enforcement are active community members, Molcyzk said, and that’s a big part of why the relationship is so positive and trusting.
“We do an event at Pawnee Park and we have kids come out and we teach them out to fish – cops and bobbers,” Molczyk said.
Molczyk said it’s especially important for officers to build relationships with young community members.
Local members of law enforcement participate in Big Pals Little Pals and the TeamMates Mentoring Program. They are little league coaches and Habitat for Humanity volunteers. Some, Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said, are foster parents.
Wemhoff said the size of the sheriff’s office also allows its members to go above and beyond. Wemhoff has been working in law enforcement since 1998, and has been serving continuously in Platte County since 2004.
“I know officers here who knew of a kid who was struggling getting to school, who would just take it upon themselves to show up in the morning and give this child a ride,” Wemhoff said.
Those efforts, he said, might be harder to make in a larger community or organization. Including Wemhoff, the sheriff’s department has 23 sworn deputies. On the Columbus police force, there are 33 active sworn officers.
“In a big agency, I don’t know how much time they may have to spend with somebody on a case that might be considered minor, because of everything else going on. We’re a little bit smaller, we can maybe take little more time,” Wemhoff said.
Columbus Police Chief Chuck Sherer has been in law enforcement for 42 years. He has been the chief in Columbus since 2017 and he has focused on incorporating the principle of collaborative problem-solving into the police force’s approach. That emphasis, he said, is a big part of why the department has continued to be successful.
“Whatever we do, we try to be collaborative in our responses,” Sherer said.
It’s about minimizing the use of enforcement action by working with people to solve problems, Sherer said.
Molczyk said Columbus is a great community to be in for law enforcement, but fewer people have applied for positions over the course of his career.
When Molczyk tested to join the police department he said there were 75 other applicants. More recently, he said, there have been times when they lose so many applicants during the testing process that they have to start over. The testing process is rigorous, Molczyk said, because Columbus deserves only the best.
Of the police department’s active officers, 30 are white, two are Hispanic and one is Native American. Two more officers were recently hired, one a woman – bringing the force’s total female officers to six – and one a Columbus native. All the sheriff’s deputies are white, save one Black deputy.
“The Columbus police department is very fortunate in that we’ve had a lot of very qualified applicants represent the minority community,” Molczyk said.
Molczyk said he understands why fewer people may be interested in law enforcement positions. Passion is a job requirement, otherwise people wouldn’t choose a career that requires them to work nights, weekends and holidays.
The current national climate has done nothing to increase the allure of a career in law enforcement.
Wemhoff loves his job, but he is concerned about an exodus from law enforcement around the country.
“You’re seeing a lot of articles on these police chiefs that are resigning, all over the country,” Wemhoff said.
Wemhoff said he doesn't know of anyone in Platte County who is considering leaving law enforcement due to the current climate, but he finds any such trend concerning.
"if we leave, who is going to be here to do this job? Because it is a job that needs to be done," Wemhoff said.
In the past, Sherer said, law enforcement was considered a noble profession. But, he said, that perception has changed across the country and with it, the interest in law enforcement professions has dwindled.
“Today it’s changed from people that maybe were on the fence about what to do with their careers or with their lives, so they looked to law enforcement as a noble profession. Whereas now I think it’s almost got to be a calling,” Sherer said.
Sherer said the vetting process for new hires is also extremely important to the success of the police department. An officer’s integrity, he said, must be beyond reproach.
“When you hire somebody, the most important aspect of that individual is going to be their character, which takes into account their ethics, their morals, their integrity. If you get individuals that work for you that promote those values, then I think that you will draw other people of similar values,” Sherer said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
