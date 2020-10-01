WATCH NOW: Area law enforcement take pride in relationship with community

Local members of law enforcement participate in Big Pals Little Pals and the TeamMates Mentoring Program. They are little league coaches and Habitat for Humanity volunteers. Some, Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said, are foster parents.

Wemhoff said the size of the sheriff’s office also allows its members to go above and beyond. Wemhoff has been working in law enforcement since 1998, and has been serving continuously in Platte County since 2004.

“I know officers here who knew of a kid who was struggling getting to school, who would just take it upon themselves to show up in the morning and give this child a ride,” Wemhoff said.

Those efforts, he said, might be harder to make in a larger community or organization. Including Wemhoff, the sheriff’s department has 23 sworn deputies. On the Columbus police force, there are 33 active sworn officers.

“In a big agency, I don’t know how much time they may have to spend with somebody on a case that might be considered minor, because of everything else going on. We’re a little bit smaller, we can maybe take little more time,” Wemhoff said.