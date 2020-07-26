WATCH NOW: 'As long as I live': Potter dedicated to helping homeless animals

Walking into the Erna R. Badstieber Paws and Claws Adoption Center on a recent afternoon, visitors were welcomed by Binky, a feisty black and white female cat, and Rusty, an older orange male feline who spends the majority of his days taking naps in the lobby.
Two-month-old kittens played in the cat room while dogs could be heard barking their hellos at visitors and staff.
It’s those like Deb Potter, director of the facility and 27 year long volunteer, who make sure that homeless animals are fixed, receive medical care and are adopted out to a loving home.
"She loves these animals and wants the best for this place," Ashley Rodriguez, employee at Paws and Claws, said of Potter.
STARTING OUT
Born and raised in Columbus, Potter graduated from Columbus High School and Central Community College-Columbus. She’s spent the majority of her working career as a personal banker at First National Bank.
Some of Potter’s coworkers had already been involved at the animal shelter, which was then known as the Platte Valley Humane Society.
“I had been going through some family issues and they said, ‘Come on down,’ and I adopted my first little dog from the old animal shelter that the city ran. That dog was a lifesaver for me,” Potter said.
In 1993, when Potter first started volunteering for the shelter, the term emotional support animal wasn’t widely known – but that’s what her first dog was to her.
“I got so much back from that environment that made me want to be a part of the shelter,” she said.
While working full-time, Potter continued volunteering for the Platte Valley Humane Society while also getting involved with Crimestoppers and Center for Survivors. Her true passion, however, lies with helping those who can’t help themselves – animals.
“I got to the point that (it) was 24/7 hours a day I was thinking about this. I always feel like all these other agencies and groups are wonderful but so many of them serve only humans and there are so few agencies that serve animals,” Potter noted. “I sort of backed away from the others. I wanted to be here as much as I could and help the Humane Society as much as I could.”
Through her time with the shelter, Potter has assisted with and seen the organization transform into a better haven for down and out pets.
UNDERGOING CHANGE
Potter first got involved in 1993 with a group that aimed to help animals.
“At that time, we didn’t have this building and all the animals we helped were in foster homes,” Potter noted. “We took in strays from the county or we helped the animal shelter at that time, which was owned by the City of Columbus. We would take those animals out and try to find homes for them.”
The group was approached by city officials who suggested that they take control of the shelter. They visited other area shelters and found their current location, 2124 13th St. in Columbus.
Animal control, which is a part of the Columbus Police Department, handles strays, reclaims and any ordinance violations or abuse. Paws and Claws take care of the animals and adopts them out.
The first couple of years had been a learning experience for the newly-formed adoption center.
“We knew how to take care of animals, we knew how to find homes for animals but we sure as heck didn’t know how to run a business. All our money years ago went directly to animals – food, vet care, everything,” Potter said. “Suddenly it’s like, we have to pay an electric bill, we have to pay salaries and insurance. The first couple of years we struggled with learning how to do things properly so we could stay in business.”
As for the facility’s full name, Erna Badstieber had been a dedicated volunteer who went above and beyond to ensure that animals found good homes, Potter noted.
“She did a radio show every morning and she called down to the old shelter all the time and would advertise those animals on the radio. She attended all the meetings, rain or shine or summer,” Potter said. “When she passed away, her family left us a nice gift of money that we continue to use to spay and neuter all of the animals that come into our facility.”
Potter has been the director of Paws & Claws for 11 years, with the Platte Valley Humane Society operating as the Erna R. Badstieber Paws and Claws Adoption Center for the past 12. She’s most proud of the increased communication and partnership that has formed between Paws & Claws and the City of Columbus.
“Our relationship has gotten so much better now that we’re partners and we’re doing what’s best for the animals as well as all the pet owners in the community,” Potter said.
Potter is also proud of increasing reclaim and adoption rates due to area residents becoming more aware of the facility’s operations. Social media has played a big part in this as well, and Paws and Claws can be found on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.
Additionally, she’s thankful for all the support the shelter receives from the community whether it be through fundraisers or donations.
Working and volunteering at an animal shelter can be a tough job with having to see abuse and/or neglect, but Potter believes it to be worthwhile when she sees an animal find a loving home.
She cites one individual who adopted a dog from them eight years ago and had recently adopted a second one. This person sends Paws and Claws photos of the dogs and a donation on the anniversary of the dogs’ adoption and also on Christmas.
“That’s what it’s all about,” Potter said. “You see all the nasty, awful things then you see these people that are super, duper pet owners that will love these animals and give them such a good life.”
LOOKING FORWARD
Potter retired from First National Bank in February of this year – right when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. This turned out to be perfect timing as Jan Berry retired as manager on her 10th anniversary with the shelter.
“It worked out for me that while we were getting a new manager in, I was able to spend my time down here and fill in and assist with whatever needed to be done,” she noted.
Potter has especially made a point to educate the public on what type of cat and/or dog will best fit their lifestyle and teaching children how to approach and treat animals.
“Hopefully, these kids will learn and grow up and become compassionate adults,” she said. “Those are the adults that will have to carry on volunteering at animal facilities.”
Rodriquez, a full-time employee at Paws and Claws, further commented on Potter’s dedication to the adoption center and animals.
“She makes my job really fun. She helped a lot when we didn’t have a manager,” Rodriquez said. “She’s very outgoing, super helpful. She definitely has a passion for this place.”
Wednesday was also the first day that the doors to Paws and Claws were open since the coronavirus hit.
“We do still want people to call for an appointment and we want them to wear a mask when they come in. We’re only allowing, probably, no more than eight people in at a time. If it’s a family, then just two of that family,” Potter said.
For Potter, the joy that pets often bring into one’s life is the main drive behind her passion.
“I think one of my most favorite things these days is, with the craziness of the world, that animals don’t care if somebody’s handicapped, they don’t care what color you are. A light dog doesn’t hate a black dog,” Potter said. “If an animal’s blind or deaf or has three legs, they don’t care. They exist, they live in the moment and they’re happy to just be with their humans. If they’re not (happy), there’s a serious reason for it.”
Potter lives with her fur-babies, three dogs named Mimi, Sally and Harry. Although she is now retired, she has no intention of slowing down.
“I’ll probably be doing it as long as I live because I enjoy the people, I enjoy the animals, I enjoy making the good matches,” Potter said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.