WATCH NOW: 'As long as I live': Potter dedicated to helping homeless animals

In 1993, when Potter first started volunteering for the shelter, the term emotional support animal wasn’t widely known – but that’s what her first dog was to her.

“I got so much back from that environment that made me want to be a part of the shelter,” she said.

While working full-time, Potter continued volunteering for the Platte Valley Humane Society while also getting involved with Crimestoppers and Center for Survivors. Her true passion, however, lies with helping those who can’t help themselves – animals.

“I got to the point that (it) was 24/7 hours a day I was thinking about this. I always feel like all these other agencies and groups are wonderful but so many of them serve only humans and there are so few agencies that serve animals,” Potter noted. “I sort of backed away from the others. I wanted to be here as much as I could and help the Humane Society as much as I could.”

Through her time with the shelter, Potter has assisted with and seen the organization transform into a better haven for down and out pets.

UNDERGOING CHANGE

Potter first got involved in 1993 with a group that aimed to help animals.