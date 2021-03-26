WATCH NOW: Barcel proud and humbled to have earned Ag Pioneer Award

Editor's note: In honor of it being National Ag Week, The Columbus Telegram each day this week is publishing a profile of the recipients of this year's Rural Recognition Banquet awards. Read previously-publishes stories on our website, columbustelegram.com.
Barton "BJ" Barcel tried to convince the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee to give the 2020 Ag Pioneer award to someone else.
"I kept telling them there's got to be somebody more deserving of this than me," Barcel said.
Barcel would've received his award at last year's Rural Recognition Banquet, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Agribusiness Committee has opted to forgo the in-person banquet again this year but recently announced the winners of last year's five agricultural awards, including the Ag Pioneer award that went to Barcel.
"I guess that I've been involved in different types of ag-related businesses. Mostly our sawmill and then of course our landscape products," Barcel said.
Barcel owns and runs Barcel Mill and Lumber Company, 304 41st Road near Bellwood. He started the landscape business, Barcel Landscape Products, in 1996.
"He's very active in lots of community events," Youth for Families and Christ (YFFC) Executive Director Katie Loseke said.
Loseke said Barcel is a member of YFFC's board and that he often hosts community gatherings at the mill location near Bellwood.
"He invites lots of people," Loseke said.
Barcel is also a member of Connection Christian Church. Youth Pastor Joshua Muehlbauer said he has taken kids to events at the mill before.
"We've gone out and had bonfires out at his place," Muehlbauer said.
In the meantime, though, work keeps Barcel plenty busy.
Aside from the mill he took over and the landscape business he began, Barcel has started nearly a dozen other businesses, ranging from real estate to trucking to mosquito management.
"We currently run 13 different companies out of this office," Barcel said.
Barcel has partners in some of them but said he runs almost all of them.
"The last one is a company called Vital Ag and that one was started to process a material we're currently making called biochar," Barcel said.
Biochar is a charcoal-like material rich in carbon. Produced from plant matter, biochar may have a future as a method for capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it in soil.
The landscape business is the one actually making the biochar, Barcel said, but Vital Ag deals the biochar under the brand name Vital Char.
Biochar has been used for many hundreds of years to enrich soil, but Barcel said it has applications in many more industries, including water and air filtration.
"If we purify it enough and break it down to the single-molecule level it becomes a product called graphene and then we can use it in supercomputers, solar panels, cellphones — anything electronic. It's the most conductive material found to date for carrying electricity," Barcel said.
Meanwhile, Barcel said, biochar may produce a lighter and more durable product when incorporated into concrete. Barcel said research into the various applications is promising but still ongoing.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.