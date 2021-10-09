WATCH NOW: Beautifully Baked Bakery hosting open house, grand opening

Within a year, sisters Maddy and Brittany Brewer went from furloughed from their jobs to opening their own bakery from home to beginning renovation on their storefront in downtown Columbus.

Since opening in May 2020 from home, the Brewer sisters began receiving more clients at Beautifully Baked Bakery, which spurred them into finding a larger location to fill their growing customer list.

Soon the public will have the chance to see their new location.

Beautifully Baked Bakery will have its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 21 at its new store, 1263 25th Ave. An open house is scheduled 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. that same day.

During the grand opening, the bakery will have samples of its baked goods, as well as items available for purchase.

“We were presented with a big opportunity from a customer who happens to own this building,” Brittany said of moving locations. “They reached out to us. We were nervous at first but we bit the bullet and went into it. Now we’re excited.”

Currently, Beautifully Baked Bakery is closed to the public but it will be reopened following the grand opening.

Being furloughed from their place of employment ended up being a blessing in disguise as the Brewer sisters had the chance to do what they love - baking.

“We honestly did it from home to get some extra money on the side and it turned into way more than that,” Maddy said. “It turned into a full-time job. It felt like God telling us we needed to open up a bakery.”

They credit their mom and grandmother for getting them interested in baking. Some of the artwork on display are photos of their family’s recipes, the sisters said. Maddy added the recipes are all original ones dating back to their grandmother and great-grandmother.

The business decorations are “antique” as a tribute to their grandmother – who passed away a few years ago – and her era, Brittany said.

“The tools and the different things they used when they were baking were way more difficult than what we have now,” Brittany said.

Beautifully Baked Bakery offers cakes, cupcakes, cookies, pastries, bread, muffins, biscotti, cheesecake, pies, cinnamon rolls and more.

“If you think of it and we don’t have it, we just ask for a week,” Brittany said. “All of our recipes are from scratch so we just need a week to come up with our own recipes for whatever they’re looking for so we can accommodate.”

Accommodations can be made for peanut or dairy allergies, vegan or gluten-free items, she added.

Additionally, the Brewer sisters have started making dog biscuits. Brittany said the treats are 100% natural and healthy for canines.

Brittany said they began making the dog biscuits after they were requested by their customers. They researched making the treats and after learning that some are harmful; they ensure theirs would be beneficial to animals, she added.

“We’re not going to sell something that is not the quality that we want,” Brittany said. “Part of our mantra is ‘Quality is our recipe.’ All of our cakes are wedding-quality. You’re not going to get anything less.”

Maddy added that none of their cakes are frozen as everything is made fresh.

Brittany noted the bakery’s growth is a credit to the customers. She added her and her sister’s business fills a need missing in the area.

“We wanted to give back to the community,” Brittany said. “It’s something the community doesn’t have.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.