WATCH NOW: Behind the build - Unique Bellwood treehouse is brainchild of man with Columbus ties

"Everything that's in that treehouse is recycled from something," Aeschliman said.

Barcel has plans to make the inside of the treehouse just as dreamlike as its exterior. Parts of its design also reflect Barcel's faith, which he said is very important to him.

For example, Barcel has plans to design a Noah's Ark-themed bathroom with slate tile floors and a large mural depicting the biblical story. The door to the bathroom will be made using a huge slab from the heart of a tree.

"The treehouse is all about wood so we used all different kinds of wood when we built it," Barcel said.

The window trimmings, floors and beams are all finished wood.

Barcel said he hopes to hang metal leaves, engraved with the names of visitors, all around the upstairs bedroom so that when the windows are open and a breeze blows through, they rustle like the branches of a living tree.

All of that work in due time, of course. A behemoth of a project, the treehouse isn't quite finished yet.

Barcel is a busy man, after all — he runs or helps run more than a dozen companies. Barcel said he started the treehouse as a project to return to when he wants to unwind. He works on it when he has time.