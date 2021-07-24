WATCH NOW: Behlen awarded funds to boost STEM programming at CMS

"It's about taking things they love to do already and (show them) how to apply it in another way," Anderson said. "It's taking our curriculum and giving us another way to apply it and show real-world application."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anderson said the money will go to Behlen, which will direct it to CPS. She said the funds will work by reimbursing the school for investments and upgrades it makes, and that the grant should cover expenses over a two-year period, starting now.

The grant also builds on an existing relationship between Behlen and CPS.

"I think it's a natural step. … The original investment that Behlen made in the school system was when they built the new high school," Behlen Mfg. Co. Chairman and CEO Phil Raimondo said. "We wanted to focus on the STEM academy there."

According to a press release about the grant winners, DYTI aims to introduce middle school students to careers in manufacturing, information technology, engineering and health care.

"We used to go the community college to recruit people to work. And that was good and it's still OK but now we're trying to reach kids in high school," Raimondo said.

Behlen has tried to do that outreach in several ways.