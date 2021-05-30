WATCH NOW: Behlen overcomes pandemic, preps for big 85-year milestone celebration in June

The company has been owned by the Raimondo family for more than 35 years, but Behlen is hoping the community will come celebrate its 85-year storied history on June 17 at its headquarters, 4025 E. 23rd St. in Columbus. It fittingly comes after an unusual year that saw Behlen adapt to a COVID-era by taking all the necessary protocols, continuing to work hard and persevering.

“We did everything we could to prepare for the worst and the opposite happened,” Raimondo said. “Things are strong.”

The June festivities will feature an outdoor presentation at 1 p.m., followed by plant tours until 4 p.m. Raimondo acknowledged the company has loosened some of its COVID restrictions that were put in place throughout the last year due to the pandemic and said event details like if masks will be required will be finalized as June 17 gets closer.

“This is a very, very exciting opportunity to recognize a major milestone. Not a lot of companies make it to 85 years,” Raimondo said. “We have a positive outlook and believe the future is even more exciting.”