WATCH NOW: Behlen overcomes pandemic, preps for big 85-year milestone celebration in June

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit in March 2020, Behlen Mfg. Co. Chairman/CEO Phil Raimondo admittedly was nervous.
“I first thought when it happened the state would make us shut down and we were going to have massive layoffs. Thankfully, that never happened,” Raimondo recalled.
A metal fabricator of livestock equipment, metal buildings and grain bins headquartered in Columbus with plants across the country, Behlen has prided itself on building its success through personal relationships. That never proved truer than in the last year, which saw the company and its Partners-In-Progress (employees) prosper.
“This year has been a really good year. Customers have rewarded us with orders, we’re still in the process of hiring more people and producing more products than we ever have,” Raimondo said. “It’s just been amazing the demand we’ve had and strong order activity.”
That success allowed for more growth, as Behlen went from approximately 650 Partners-In-Progress to about 770 in Columbus alone within the last year.
Now considered a global leader in steel fabrication, Behlen was first founded in 1936 in the Columbus garage of Walter D. Behlen, who first produced steel toe caps for work shoes and clamps for wooden egg crates.
Behlen was later under the direction of Wickes Corp., and Tony Raimondo joined the company as its general manager. But following a major change in the grain industry in 1984, Raimondo, along with Dick Casey, Bob Theilen and Steve McGill, orchestrated a leveraged buyout to purchase the company.
The company has been owned by the Raimondo family for more than 35 years, but Behlen is hoping the community will come celebrate its 85-year storied history on June 17 at its headquarters, 4025 E. 23rd St. in Columbus. It fittingly comes after an unusual year that saw Behlen adapt to a COVID-era by taking all the necessary protocols, continuing to work hard and persevering.
“We did everything we could to prepare for the worst and the opposite happened,” Raimondo said. “Things are strong.”
The June festivities will feature an outdoor presentation at 1 p.m., followed by plant tours until 4 p.m. Raimondo acknowledged the company has loosened some of its COVID restrictions that were put in place throughout the last year due to the pandemic and said event details like if masks will be required will be finalized as June 17 gets closer.
“This is a very, very exciting opportunity to recognize a major milestone. Not a lot of companies make it to 85 years,” Raimondo said. “We have a positive outlook and believe the future is even more exciting.”
Raimondo said the event is about giving Behlen’s Partners-In-Progress a chance to show off the facility to their families and thank them for their efforts, as well as an opportunity for the public to learn more about a company that has proudly called Columbus home for decades.
Behlen isn’t requiring Partners-In-Progress to get the COVID-19 vaccination but is strongly encouraging it. Many of those at Behlen, including Raimondo, have been fully vaccinated and that has allowed the company to continue to make adjustments to its protocols and welcome visitors.
Raimondo said he’s eager for the June celebration, noting he’s happy that things are finally starting to inch back to normal after a year that saw things like award ceremonies, Christmas parties and company picnics canceled. A Partner-In-Progress recently was recognized for 40 years of working at Behlen, Raimondo said, noting the company reinstituted a small ceremony to acknowledge service milestones – one of the many programs that been suspended temporarily due to the pandemic.
“It was just nice to have a chance to shake hands again,” Raimondo said. “We give our 40-year club members a red polo, so I got to go to his work station, shake his hand, take a picture and give him a gift certificate. It was great.”
Raimondo and the team at Behlen Mfg. Co. have their sights set on a bright future, kicking off with the summer party.
“We survived the pandemic and we’re happy to celebrate 85 years of business in June,” Raimondo assured.
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.